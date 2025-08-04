President Donald Trump has joined a chorus of MAGA fans praising Sydney Sydney over her provocative jeans advert.

While speaking to reporters before departing Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump was asked about reporting over the weekend that the Euphoria actress is a registered Republican. The president said the 27-year-old’s ad is “fantastic” after learning her political leanings.

“She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” Trump said. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

Donald Trump and Sydney Sweeney Getty

Sweeney listed her party affiliation as Republican in publicly available records reviewed by The Guardian on Sunday. She registered to vote in Florida in June 2024.

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!” Trump added.

Sydney Sweeney Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sweeney recently drew widespread attention–and backlash–for starring in an American Eagle campaign that played on the words “jeans” and “genes.”

In one spot, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The optics of that messaging featuring a blonde-haired, blue-eyed movie star did not land well with many viewers, drawing accusations that it promoted eugenics and racial superiority.

Many figures on the right, meanwhile, have celebrated the ad, cast the backlash as ridiculous, and defended Sweeney.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was accused of being “thirsty” earlier this week after he shared a revealing picture from Sweeney’s ad and wrote that, “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

Vice President JD Vance also commented on her appearance, describing her as an “all-American beautiful girl.”

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign has sparked fierce backlash. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said on a podcast on Friday.

“That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad. They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”

Sweeney has not responded to the backlash, but American Eagle did on Friday in a brief statement.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said of the campaign.

“Great jeans look good on everyone,” it added.