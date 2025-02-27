Skip to Main Content
Andrew Tate Flying to Florida as Romania Lifts His Travel Ban
CLEAR FOR TAKEOFF
The influencer and his brother, both accused of human trafficking, were reportedly allowed to leave following pressure from Trump officials.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Feb. 27 2025
7:18AM EST
Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
