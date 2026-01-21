Barron Trump’s Unexpected Role in Woman’s Rescue Revealed

A friend of Barron Trump testified in a London court Wednesday that the president’s youngest son saved her life last year after witnessing her being beaten up.

Barron called the police in the UK after he saw Matvei Rumianstev, a Russian national, striking the woman, whose identity was not revealed, over a FaceTime call, according to court testimony.

Prosecutors have alleged that Rumianstev, 22, had been jealous of the woman’s relationship with Barron. When Barron called the woman, Rumianstev allegedly went into a fit of rage and became physical with her, the Daily Mail reported.

A woman credits the president's youngest son with saving her life. CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While on the phone with British authorities, Barron told the operator, “I just got a call from a girl, you know. She’s getting beaten up.”

“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” he said, according to a recording of the call played before the court.

Barron told authorities that he met the woman through social media, after the operator called him “rude.”

“Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?” the operator said.

“I met her on social media. She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now,” Barron Trump responded, adding, “So sorry for being rude.”

Police body cameras of the incident show the woman telling law enforcement that she is “friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son.”

One of the officers can then be heard telling a fellow officer that “apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.”

Police asked the woman to call Barron back. When he answered, he explained to the police that he witnessed her being physically beaten on the call.

“She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something,” he said. “I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

He said the call lasted between 10 and 15 seconds before it ended.

A phone operator accused Barron of being "rude" on the phone. Pool/Getty Images

“I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse," Barron Trump told the officers.

While testifying, the woman said that Barron “helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Rumianstev has been on trial after being charged with two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice.

Barron is a sophomore at New York University and transferred to the school’s Washington, D.C. campus after his freshman year.

The president’s son has faced scrutiny over his ties to online woman-haters after it was reported last year that Barron had connections to an associate of the Tate brothers, a pair of misogynistic influencers facing human trafficking charges.