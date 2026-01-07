Trump’s Niece Slams ‘Despicable’ Uncle Over Barron’s Devotion to Woman-Hater

Donald Trump’s niece has labelled her estranged uncle “disgraceful” and “despicable” over his son Barron’s connection to vile manosphere hero Andrew Tate.

Tate, 39, is a misogynist influencer who has been accused of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. His brother Tristan, 37, faces the same charges.

In a new video on her Mary Trump Media account, she discusses claims the president was involved in the Tate brothers’ release from Romania last February to travel to the U.S., where they were spotted at a UFC event.

The brothers had been barred from leaving Romania while prosecutors built their case against them. Trump was asked about possible intervention in the Tate cases at the time, saying “I know nothing about that.”

“Andrew Tate spent years courting high-profile conservatives and some of Donald’s top advisers,” Mary Trump said, referencing a New York Times report.

“He made it very, very clear that he was a huge supporter of Donald Trump’s,” she said. “And with his massive social media following, that’s all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can to make sure, regardless of the horrific crimes you’ve committed, you get to be free.”

Mary Trump also discussed Andrew Tate’s link to 19-year-old Barron Trump, calling the latter a “huge fan” of the woman-hater.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

“Now, imagine what kind of... oh gosh, what’s the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it’s okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate,” Mary Trump said of her uncle.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The Tate brothers have been accused by Romanian authorities of trafficking more than 30 women and creating a criminal group for sexual exploitation. Andrew was also separately charged with rape, while the brothers face criminal charges of rape and trafficking in the U.K. They have denied all charges against them.

Barron Trump reportedly shares a mutual friend with the Tates, Justin Waller, who has called himself their “third brother” as well as trying to take a “big brother” role with the teenager.

Waller told the Times that Barron Trump admired Andrew Tate and spoke with him over Zoom in 2024. Barron and Andrew discussed a shared belief that the criminal case was an attempt to silence the Tates, according to the outlet.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron board a U.S. Air Force aircraft en route to Dulles, Virginia on January 18, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In her latest video, Mary Trump says it is “hardly news that Donald is a terrible misogynist” and added, “most of the women in my family were misogynists.”

She added, “Donald has continued over the years to surround himself with like-minded misogynistic people, like Jeffrey Epstein for example.”

The president’s niece also referenced Trump’s embracement of the manosphere, which allowed him to capitalize on the following of prominent influencers, like the Tates, in order “to latch onto their young, predominantly white male audience.”

Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Tates’ lawyer, Joseph McBride, previously referred the Daily Beast to a statement he sent to the Times, insisting that there was no assistance offered by the Trump family and the U.S. government in connection to Andrew.

“There was no olive branch and no assistance offered from the U.S. side or the Trump family in connection with Andrew’s Romanian case,” he said.

The brothers ran an adult webcam service as well as selling online courses through “Hustler’s University,” which included extreme misogynistic content.