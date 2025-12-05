MAGA Pastor Spills on Late-Night Call With Barron Trump

A MAGA-friendly pastor has revealed details of a late-night phone call involving a religious awakening for Barron Trump.

Pastor and therapist Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, was speaking on George Janko’s faith-based podcast on Thursday.

Knechtle recalled talking to the president’s 19-year-old son at 12:30 a.m. and said he was “very close” to putting his faith in Christ.

“I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity,” Knechtle, 37, said of their call.

Barron Trump and his mother Melania listen to Christopher Macchio sing at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration. Pool/Getty Images

“I thought I was really on, I was pumped,” he said. “And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I bought up dreams and revelations.”

In the Bible, dreams and revelations are means of divine communication through which believers feel God gives them guidance, warnings, or direction at critical moments.

The pastor continued, “I said, ‘Hey, look, Barron, I usually don’t go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?’”

Knechtle said Trump told him, “Oh, that’s a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony...” before saying that he was processing the information.

Pastor Stuart Knechtle (right) says Barron Trump is close to embracing the Christian faith. screen grab

“And that was the only thing that stuck with him,” Knechtle said. “And he’s very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close.”

“I pray that goes through,” Janko said. “Yeah, that would be huge,” Knechtle added.

The pastor concluded, “I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations...people who are not believers see them and say, ‘Wow, OK, there could be something to that’.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

While nothing was previously known about Barron Trump’s religious inclination, many members of the Trump administration have publicly embraced Christianity, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Vice President JD Vance.

In 2015 at the Family Leadership Summit, Donald Trump said he identified as a Christian, adding, “I’m a religious person.”

Barron’s mother, Melania, was raised in the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, which is predominantly Catholic. She is the second Catholic first lady in U.S. history, after Jacqueline Kennedy.

The teenager, who keeps a low profile compared to his father and siblings, attended the family’s Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week.

It was the first time in nearly a year that the 19-year-old had been seen with his father in public, after attending Trump’s second presidential inauguration in January.