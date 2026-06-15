Trump, 80, Gets Ultimate Birthday Humiliation on Fight Night

President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebration, a UFC event being held at the White House, has been delayed due to intense weather warnings.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for the Washington D.C. area. Forecasters have warned of the risk of hail, wind gusts of up to 70mph, and lightning.

The fights, which were scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., are now expected to begin an hour later at 9 p.m.

Pool reporters noted that as of 7.43 p.m., 17 minutes before the original start time, they had not yet received formal guidance on the delay or been called to enter the “Claw,” the giant metal structure erected outside the White House where the fights will take place.

The UFC "Claw" and Octagon fighting ring are seen on the South Lawn of the White House from the Washington Monument ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 fight, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

“It seems likely we will start late, though the exact delay remains unclear. President Trump was scheduled to join the event at 7:45,” the New York Post’s Steven Nelson reported.

NBC reported that after an hour-long delay, the pre-fight broadcast on Paramount+ began at 8 p.m with the fights expected to start at 9 p.m. A notice in the corner of the screen reads “RAIN DELAY.”

In response to reports from The Weather Channel of expected thunderstorms earlier in the day, the official @RapidResponse47 account posted, “This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years—which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bulls--t clickbait headline.”

“Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

This is a developing story and will be updated.