Donald Trump’s 80th birthday bash UFC fight has turned nasty with a slur against former first lady Michelle Obama.

Part of Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 card, held on the South Lawn of the White House, saw Derrick Lewis take on Josh Hokit. Heavyweight prospect Hokit, 28, already created controversy on Saturday when he pretended to vomit on himself during the official weigh-in.

After winning his match Sunday night via a TKO to Derrick Lewis in the second round, Hokit let loose in a post-game interview.

Josh Hokit strikes Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--- like this on,” Hokit told Joe Rogan.

The mention of the president’s name got a mixture of cheers and boos, as the camera cut to the 80-year-old sitting with UFC CEO Dana White.

Hokit then added, “There’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk, and that’s my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

After insulting fellow fighter Alex Pereira, Hokit looked directly into the camera and said “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America?”

Josh Hokit ends his speech saying Michelle Obama is a man and crowd erupts laughing #UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/BRpA8vFeED — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 15, 2026

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Obama for comment. Paramount +, which is airing the event exclusively, declined to comment.