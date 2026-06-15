This Is the Truth About Trump’s Shameful 80th Birthday Gift to Himself

Donald Trump deserves exactly as much credit for the “deal” with Iran that he has announced as a spouse abuser does for announcing he will stop beating his wife.

Actually, that is not fair. He deserves less credit.

It is more a like a wife beater wanting to be congratulated for announcing he may at some point in the next few days begin to discuss reaching an agreement to stop hitting his partner—if they can in that time period agree to resolve difficult issues that have had them fighting as long as they have known each other.

No, that is not fair either. It is worse than that.

Donald Trump expects an important memorandum of understanding to be signed to start to settle the Iran war. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

It is more like a guy who started an illegal war that led to global economic shocks and did not advance a single U.S. national interest while actually in some material ways strengthening our enemy seeking applause for having to shell out billions to pay off the party he attacked in order to temporarily restore the status quo.

Even if the so-called deal is actually not yet signed. And is actually not really a deal but is instead a Memorandum of Understanding in which the big complex issues relating that divide the two adversaries have yet to be negotiated. And probably will never be agreed to within the two month time frame that has been set aside for negotiation. Or ever.

Oh, and the entire fragile arrangement is dependent on the cooperation of a partner, Israel, that has announced already and repeatedly that it will not be a party to the deal.

What is more, the man who has walked center stage demanding a standing ovation that will never come, U.S. President Donald Trump, wants to receive kudos for getting the opponent in this case, Iran, to agree to do something they long ago agreed to do, starting with signing the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1970 and reaffirmed in the Obama-era JCPOA—which is not to seek a nuclear weapon.

The fact that Trump started the whole conflict when he tore up a 2015 agreement between Iran, the U.S. and other leading powers that much more effectively eliminated Iran’s ability to gain the capacity to produce a nuclear weapon is something our president would rather you forgot.

He would also rather you do not read the fine print (or headlines) too closely or you would know that the Obama deal was vastly superior to anything Trump may now achieve… in large part because Trump has made matters worse.

Because Trump tore up the deal, Iran began enriching more uranium and advanced its nuclear know how substantially. Trump is the reason Iran’s enriched uranium stocks are what they are.

Donald Trump vowed he would not rush a deal with Iran despite its potential negative impact going into the November midterm elections. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s attacks that allegedly “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program actually gave them more reason to seek such a weapon. Trump’s attacks that decapitated the Iranian leadership actually put in power more hardliners who pose a greater threat to the interests of the U.S. and our allies.

Trump’s attacks led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the greatest global disruption of energy flows in history that actually gave Iran more power over markets worldwide, a power that it is not clear this deal will restore to pre-February U.S.-Israeli attack levels.

Because the energy disruptions have caused global oil and food prices to spike thus threatening Trump’s party’s political chance in November, he has been forced to pay off Iran to get flows restored. And he has agreed to punt all other issues into the indefinite future.

Because he is terrified if Democrats win in November he will be impeached and investigated and very likely prosecuted and possibly he will go to jail. Iran knows this and therefore had enough negotiating leverage that they were able to win big concessions from Trump provided they offered him the fig leaf of a temporary peace deal.

In other words, he attacked, did not achieve his goals, his adversary was strengthened, he sued for peace, and they got what they wanted.

In diplomatic or military terms that is what is called surrendering after a loss.

The Iran war is one of the greatest fiascos in modern U.S. foreign policy history. It has cost billions of dollars, thousands of lives, disrupted the global economy, punished our allies and diminished America on the global stage. The Middle East is less stable than it was. Iran, though badly damaged by attacks, has identified new important points of leverage—from the Strait of Hormuz to regional deployment of drones and missiles against key U.S. allies—and in the eyes of anyone with an interest in the truth, Trump has been humiliated, spanked like a baby by a much weaker, smaller adversary (but really mostly because he compounded major blunder with major blunder in an unprecedented series of self-inflicted wounds.)

Rather than continue the war, Trump concluded that he would rather just use the bully pulpit of the UFC arena formerly known as the White House to attack not Iran but Democrats and Republicans who call out the truth, who point out Obama’s deal was better, who mention that Trump’s decision to tear it up was catastrophically dumb, who note the lies and mismanagement of this conflict and our inability to control the one ally that goaded Trump into this, Netanyahu’s Israel.

He would rather lie about the outcome of this embarrassing chapter of truly spectacular, profoundly damaging presidential incompetence and related war crimes than continuing the tired old lies that his unnecessary conflict was actually succeeding. Which may, in retrospect, have been the best option available to him.

U.S President Donald J. Trump, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Indeed, giving up, paying off Iran and lying about it for the rest of his life may indeed have been the one comparatively sound decision Trump has made with regard to this idiotic misadventure.