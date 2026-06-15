Trump Hit With Brutal New Poll Results on 80th Birthday

Donald Trump has received an unwanted birthday present—a new poll showing his approval rating has hit a new low in his second term as president.

Trump, who turned 80 on Sunday, crashed out in the latest NBC News poll, awkwardly released on his birthday.

The polling found his approval rating among all American adults currently sits at 39 percent. Trump’s approval rating among registered voters dropped to 42 percent, matching his lowest point from July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the reaction to the murder of George Floyd.

Donald Trump got bad poll results for his birthday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Almost two-thirds of independent voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, and there has been a slight fall in his support from Republicans.

Still, 82 percent of Republicans said they approve of Trump’s job as president, with 58 percent saying they “strongly” approve. Those numbers are down from March, where 88 percent approved, and 63 percent strongly approved.

The poll also found that young voters and Latino voters have turned on Trump since he was elected in 2024.

Among Latinos, 64 percent disapprove of Trump, with only 21 percent approving. That level of dissatisfaction was heightened among Latinos aged between 19-29, with 77 percent of voters unhappy with Trump.

The NBC poll found that 49 percent of registered voters wanted to see Democrats take control of Congress in the midterms, while 44 percent preferred Republicans being in the majority.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold flags before setting off in a boat parade marking his birthday, on Flag Day, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., June 14, 2026. Giorgio Viera/REUTERS

While Republicans retain support among men, white voters and those without a college education, independents, voters under 50, those with a college degree, and the majority of Black and Latino voters lean towards the Democrats.

“These are rocky numbers for Republicans, but they are not catastrophic,” Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies said of the results.

He noted Democrats held a 10-point lead at this stage in 2018 during that year’s “blue wave” cycle.

McInturff conducted the poll with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who told NBC News that Democrats “are still in a really good position, despite redistricting, to win seats.”

Donald Trump’s birthday is set to be a tacky extravaganza. Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The poll was sponsored by More Perfect, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to advancing democracy, and surveyed 2,400 registered voters between May 29 and June 7.

The NBC News poll comes after a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Trump’s approval rating among rural Americans hit a new low of 50 percent in June, compared to 60 percent in February 2025, the month after Trump began his second presidency.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted between June 3 and 8, demonstrated the impact Trump’s war with Iran has had on the cost of living and the U.S. economy.

Only 31 percent of rural respondents approved of Trump’s handling of cost of living issues, compared to 45 percent in February 2025.

Support from rural voters was crucial to Trump’s previous White House victories.

The poll results follow Trump’s UFC cage-fighting event on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate his birthday, which has also proven to be divisive among voters.

According to CNN polling, three out of five Americans view the White House as out of touch with the country, while only 16 percent of those polled found a UFC event being held at the White House to be appropriate, with 31 percent of Republicans approving.