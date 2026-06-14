Bettors Predict Bad News for Trump’s Birthday Bash

Bettors are putting their money on President Trump’s tacky UFC birthday wrestle being delayed—if not wholly ruined—by the weather.

On Sunday afternoon, crypto-based prediction site Polymarket posted on X: “JUST IN: A single lightning strike within 8 miles of the White House would reportedly trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze at UFC Freedom 250.”

After having removed all dignity from the White House with his UFC set-up, weather revelations have led to a clear betting trend that the event will be ruined. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

On revelation of this alleged rule, shares in the bet ‘UFC Freedom 250: Weather Delay?’ flooded in—most of which predicted that (from a yes/no likelihood), it was an easy ‘yes’ investment.

At the time of writing, bettors over the past hour were emptying their pockets toward a clear chance of weather delays; peaking at ~68 percent, and reaching its lowest at ~57 percent.

The betting question was first posted on June 10, but it began climbing dramatically in the hours before the fights, with the top buyer having betted 300 shares.

After Polymarket shared claims of a firm weather rule within an eight-mile radius of the White House, naysayers emptied their pockets. Polymarket.com

Many other hurdles have appeared ahead of the UFC event.

The cage fights have not gone over well with the American public, according to recent polling. CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten shared this week that only 16 percent of respondents felt that the event was acceptable.

Focusing wholly on Republicans, the approval level for Trump’s fight club makeover was still very much at a low point; only 31 percent of GOP respondents approved.

In light of the muscles-and-primary-colors theme for the president’s 80th, three-fifths of respondents felt that the White House was out of touch with the average American and the nation as a whole.

Trump plans to turn 80 in style with his White House cage fights, but concerns for his health and recognition of his public snoozes are on the rise. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The event is widely seen as a bid by the White House to make Trump more appealing to young male voters, a key demographic where he has been losing support.