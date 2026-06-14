Trump, 80, Humiliated as His Dream Birthday Bash Backfires

President Donald Trump’s birthday bash isn’t as popular as he thinks it is.

Trump, 80, wants to mark his birthday on Sunday with a full-blown UFC cage-fighting event on the South Lawn of the White House. The president, Cabinet officials, and some 4,000 spectators are expected to attend the mixed martial arts event, for which a massive structure nicknamed “The Claw” has been erected on the White House lawn.

But beyond those expected to attend, there aren’t many other fans. Harry Enten, CNN’s resident pollster, delivered a stunning blow to the bash on Sunday.

Lights shine from the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring during a test in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 match on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

“Let’s just say this much: [Americans] do not like it,” he said. Enten calculated that just 16 percent of those polled found the fighting event to be appropriate at the White House. Notably, even members of Trump’s own party expressed reservations, with just 31 percent of Republicans approving.

“I think this is the big problem here….Americans just don’t think that Donald Trump and this White House is in touch with them, because they put on stuff like that that Americans don’t really care about,” Enten said.

According to CNN polling, three out of five Americans view the White House as out of touch with the country.

Enten said the president's birthday party wasn't going over well with Americans. Screenshot/CNN/Screnshot/CNN

“So, all of a sudden, you have a White House that is putting on, potentially putting on events such as this UFC fights, and you know Americans’ top issue is inflation,” Enten said.

At the same time, there’s a chance Trump’s birthday party won’t happen at all.

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in Washington, D.C., with lightning and even the possibility of a tornado threatening to disrupt plans for the America 250 celebrations.

“Standard contingency plans for weather are in place to ensure the safety of the president and all patrons,” a White House official said in a statement to The Hill.

On Sunday, The Weather Channel predicted a “chaotic weather setup” that will include a “60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph,” along with “brutal” humidity.