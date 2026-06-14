Trump Marks Milestone Birthday With Vulgar Attack on Ally

President Donald Trump had a birthday blowup with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over their unpopular war in Iran.

The president told Axios that he was “p---ed off” when his advisors told him that Israel had struck Lebanon, as the Trump administration is trying to negotiate an end to the conflict it started.

“It is so bad — I couldn’t believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal,” Trump told the outlet on his 80th birthday.

“Why did Bibi have to do a f---ing attack? I was so p---ed off. I let him know. He has no f---ing judgement. I let him know that,” Trump said.

Trump said Netanyahu "pissed" him off. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump said he is still trying to find an end to his war, and claimed to Axios he believes a deal between the U.S. and Iran is still on track to be finalized on Sunday, despite Israeli strikes in Beirut and Iran’s threat to retaliate.

Iranian officials have not said if they are willing to sign a deal by Sunday. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s lead negotiator with the U.S, suggested that Israel could undermine U.S. credibility with the deal.

“If you neither have the will nor the ability to execute your commitments, talking about the continuation of the path is not possible,” he said on social media.

The president also asserted to Axios that the deal will be good for Israel as it will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. He has also said that when the deal is signed, it would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping passage that has caused gas prices to skyrocket domestically.

Trump's war is very unpopular domestically. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Trump said Israel’s strikes pushed the timeline back, saying “It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now.”

In a post to his Truth Social, Trump also said the “attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.”

“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!” he begged.