Team Trump Mocked for Raging at 80th Birthday Rain

Donald Trump’s team is drawing ridicule for lashing out at a weather channel that warned of storms during the president’s outdoor 80th birthday extravaganza.

The White House spent months planning for the UFC cage fight Trump is staging on the South Lawn for his 80th birthday on Sunday—only for forecasters to warn that thunderstorms could crash the party.

In a post on X Sunday morning, The Weather Channel declared, “RAIN, 30 MPH WINDS AND MOSQUITOS ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN.”

The massive metal structure constructed for Trump’s UFC cage fight extravaganza could be vulnerable in thunderstorms, posing a particular safety concern if severe weather moves in. @weatherchannel

The weather forecaster wrote that the UFC event is facing a 60 percent chance of “thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights.”

“On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage,” the post continued. “While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

Trump’s aides spiraled in response to the unfavorable weather report, apparently convinced it was a political attack.

The White House’s eruption over the weather may reflect lingering memories of the military parade Trump held on his birthday last year, which saw disappointing attendance amid rainy conditions. Rapid Response 47/X

“This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bullshit clickbait headline,” the White House’s official “Rapid Response” account wrote on X. “Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸”

The White House’s attempt to bully the bad weather forecast away was swiftly mocked.

“Imagine being triggered by THE WEATHER,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

The Democratic governor deployed a favorite MAGA jab against the White House. Gavin Newsom/X

“True snowflake behavior! ❄️” Newsom added, borrowing a favorite MAGA jab for those they view as easily offended.

One X user wrote, “Crashing out because the Weather Channel is reporting on… weather is unhinged on another level,” while another commented, “Deport the weather then. We know you want to try.”

One X user noted that weather forecasters did exactly what they are supposed to do. William James/X

TheTweetOfGod, the viral X account posing as God, also chimed in with a sarcastic quip, responding to the White House, “Your personal knowledge of the friendlessness of the anonymous Weather Channel employee who reported factual truth is truly remarkable.”

The White House’s eruption over the weather may reflect lingering memories of the military parade Trump held on his birthday last year, which saw disappointing attendance amid rainy conditions.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Sunday’s UFC event, a $60 million production for which a massive structure nicknamed “The Claw” has been erected on the White House South Lawn. The structure towers over the fighting arena, known as the Octagon, and features a steel framework fitted with large beam lights.

The metal-heavy construction could be vulnerable in thunderstorms, as exposed structures conduct electricity efficiently, posing a particular safety concern if severe weather moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

“I would have never wanted to do it; I would have said we can’t do it; they have to be in a controlled environment,” Trump’s friend and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said on his podcast on Wednesday, adding that it would be better if the event was “canceled” and moved indoors.