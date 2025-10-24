Don Jr. Defends Dad’s White House Teardown With Vile Attack on Michelle Obama

Donald Trump Jr. has resorted to sharing vile memes to defend his dad’s abrupt destruction of the White House’s entire East Wing.

The less-than-presidential son posted that “no one complained” when first lady Michelle Obama “got a urinal in her private bathroom” at the White House—a bizarre, and false, way to justify the destruction of an irreplaceable historic space.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the meme on his Instagram story on Thursday evening. Instagram

Jr., the self-described “Meme General,” shared an Instagram story with laughing emojis, showing former President Barack Obama kissing his wife on the cheek in a generic bathroom with a urinal. The image is clearly photoshopped.

“White House Reacts to Outrage Over East Wing Demolition for Trump Ballroom,” the meme says. “No one complained when Michelle got a urinal in her private bathroom, though.”

The East Colonnade linked the East Wing to the Executive Residence since it was constructed in 1902. Eric Lee/Getty Images

The sick joke is leaning into the baseless right-wing conspiracy that Michelle, a 61-year-old mother of two, is actually a man.

She has not spoken out about the demolition of the East Wing, which has razed the Office of the first lady, FLOTUS staff offices, and other iconic spaces, including the family theater and East Garden Room. However, Hillary Clinton, a former first lady herself, has strongly condemned the demolition and is even selling merch opposing the bulldozing.

The destruction of the East Wing is even visible from space. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Planet Labs PBC

“It’s not his house,” Clinton posted on X. “It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

The president’s eldest son, 47, is proud of his offensive memes. So much so, he opened his speech at the memorial service for the slain right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk with a reference to his controversial posting last month.

“Anyone who’s seen me on social media knows, I’m far more likely to crack a joke or get myself in trouble for posting some grossly inappropriate memes than I am to shed a tear,” he said.

Trump Jr. has been the most outspoken of the president’s children in MAGA 2.0—and not just on social media. He spoke on stage Thursday at an event in Sugar Land, Texas, with the right-wing pundit Megyn Kelly.

Donald Trump Jr. and Megyn Kelly. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

While Don Jr. has done events around the country and hosts his own podcast, it is often his controversial social media memes that garner the most attention—including from the president.

Don Jr. said that even his father, who just posted an AI-generated video of him dumping poop on No Kings protesters from a fighter jet emblazoned with the words “King Trump,” thinks that he takes things a bit too far online at times.

Donald Trump Jr., left, has been an outspoken supporter of dad’s presidency. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Don Jr. revealed that Trump does not always approve of his “inappropriate” memes at Kirk’s memorial.