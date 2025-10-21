Why Trump Literally Bombed Me With S***: AI Video Target

The 23-year-old TikTok star whom Donald Trump targeted in a feces-filled AI video over the weekend says the 79-year-old president just proved his critics right.

“He’s proving our point about him, that he’s childish. He’s only interested in internet beef with people. He’s not a serious legislator. He doesn’t actually care about making this country better. He just likes getting into feuds,” Harry Sisson told The Daily Beast Podcast on Monday.

Trump responded to the “No Kings” protests organized against him on Saturday by sharing a bizarre video of himself bombing Sisson and crowds of protesters with feces from a fighter jet.

Sisson, who posts pro-Democratic political content for his 2 million followers on TikTok, believes the president was likely panicking over the protests—which drew an estimated 7 million attendees—when he shared the video.

“Trump has a habit of, when he’s panicked and really nervous, of just lashing out,” the influencer said. “And so I just think that maybe perhaps I was on his mind that day and he decided to pick me to target.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Sisson described being “depressed” and in “disbelief” that “the president of the United States” would post such a video. But he called “living rent-free in the president’s mind” a “great source of flattery.”

“I take a lot of pride that I’ve p---ed him off so much,” the recent NYU graduate said.

He argued that Republicans are “really threatened by what they saw on ‘No Kings Day,’” saying, “I think they’re running scared.”

Vice President JD Vance decided to take on the TikToker Sunday, replying to an X post in which Sisson had requested that a reporter “ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet.”

Vance commented, “I’ll ask him for you Harry.”

I’ll ask him for you Harry https://t.co/ZLywDOBnyl — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 19, 2025

Sisson later shot back, “Just add me to the Signal chat I’ll ask him myself”—a reference to Signalgate, in which Vance and other Trump cabinet members’ sensitive messages were leaked after a journalist was accidentally added to their group chat.

Speaking on the podcast Monday, Sisson quipped, “JD Vance has yet to give me an update on that.”

When Mike Johnson was asked to address Trump’s sewage-themed video Monday, the visibly uncomfortable House speaker argued that the commander-in-chief “uses social media to make a point,” and that “he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that.”

Responding to Johnson’s comment, Sisson told Coles, “I don’t know—if that’s how he defines it, then power to him. It’s very strange.”

As his platform as a liberal influencer has grown, Sisson, who was born in Singapore and is American by birth, hasn’t just rankled the White House. MAGAworld melted down over his criticism of the president last week, causing “Deport Harry Sisson” to become a trending topic on X.

LMAOOO why is “Deport Harry Sisson” trending? You guys know I’m an American citizen by birth right? The MAGA weirdos are not very bright! pic.twitter.com/iLlUh5USpt — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 16, 2025

Sisson lived in Dubai, UAE, and Dublin, Ireland, in his childhood before moving to the United States for high school. He told Coles that he “didn’t really grow up in a political household” but that he began following politics during the 2016 race.

He started posting political content on TikTok in 2020 and has since filmed videos with Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump, 79, has grown fond of using AI-generated videos to attack his critics. Truth Social

Earlier this year, at least 11 women accused Sisson of manipulating them into sending explicit photos over Snapchat.

“At the time that this took place, I was younger than I am right now as a single man in college, acting like a single man in college,” Sisson said of the allegations. “And, of course, I think I should have approached it better. But I was just kind of playing the field as people have labeled it as.”

He revealed that he is now in a “happy relationship,” adding, “I’m older than I was, making better decisions than I was.”

Sisson told Coles he plans to continue his work in political content creation, while expressing interest in helping political candidates with their social media strategy.

“I think new media is only going to grow. And if we don’t have people in new media, Republicans will continue to take advantage of that,” he said. “And I’m not willing to cede ground to them any time soon.”