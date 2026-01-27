Neil Young Gifts His Music to Greenland in Trump-Trashing Gesture

Neil Young has donated his music to the people of Greenland, extending a hand to the country that President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over.

The famously Trump-hating musician revealed this gift to Greenland on his website, writing, “I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.”

“It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality,” continued Young, 80. “This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example. LOVE EARTH.”

The musician’s website included a link for residents of Greeland to sign up for his musical archives. Only those with a Greenland country code can access it.

The rocker’s offering comes shortly after a public feud with Amazon and its billionaire CEO, Jeff Bezos. In October 2025, the musician called out Bezos for “selling out America,” urging fans to “give up” Amazon.

Jeff Bezos was among the billionaires who had a front row seat for Donald Trump's January inauguration. Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

Bezos has blatantly stood by Trump throughout the president’s second term. The tech CEO has opened his pocketbook to Trump in various instances, from acquiring the first lady’s vanity documentary for a staggering $40 million to donating $1 million to the president’s inaugural fund.

Young reiterated his distaste for Amazon, blasting the company in a separate post written on Jan. 23. “Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president. The president’s international policies and his support of ICE, make it impossible for me to ignore his actions,” he shared.

“If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use AMAZON. There are many ways to avoid AMAZON and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products. I have done that with my music and people who are looking can find it in a lot of other places,” Young continued.

He told fans to buy his music locally or through independent providers.

Neil Young performs for a crowd of 36,000 at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on April 12, 2025. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Young also torched the president in a post following the death of Renee Good, a mother and poet from Minneapolis, at the hands of an ICE agent. He told Americans to “rise up” after the fatal shooting, and wrote of Trump: “He knows nothing about love. He does not know you are. Use your love of life, your love of one another, your love of children and theirs and ours.”