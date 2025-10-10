Neil Young Flames Bezos and Trump in Screed Against Amazon

Neil Young called out Jeff Bezos and Amazon for “selling out America.”

Young, 79, called out the Amazon founder directly in a post to his website, writing, “BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME.” He also announced he’s removing his music from Amazon. “FORGET AMAZON. Soon my music will not be there,” Young promised. “It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store. Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America. We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Young wrote that Amazon customers can cripple Bezos if they stop shopping with the company. “They need you to buy from them. Don’t,” he urged. “They shut down our government, your income, your safety, your family’s health, security. Take America Back together, stop buying from the big corporations, support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are.”

It’s not the first time Young has tried to persuade his fans not to support a business that doesn’t align with his values. Just last month, his team announced on Young’s Facebook page that he would no longer be using the platform because “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable” and “Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.” Reuters reported at the time that internal documents revealed Meta’s AI was permitted to have “romantic” conversations with children. (A Meta spokesperson told the outlet that the permissions had been “removed.”)

Donald Trump, Microsoft CEO Stya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attend a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Young also called for a boycott of Spotify in 2022 over its major deal with podcast giant Joe Rogan, who at the time was spreading COVID misinformation. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote at the time, also declaring he “could not continue to support Spotify’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”