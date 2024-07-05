Nepo Babies of the Runway: Next-Gen Fashion Kids

The “nepo baby” conversation echoes throughout Hollywood, but it’s more deafening than ever on runways and in editorial spreads where the children of former models and fashion magnates are in high demand. Take a look at some of the most prominent booked-and-busy kids of famous fashion plates.

Yolanda Hadid: Gigi and Bella Hadid

The daughters of former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid have both enjoyed fame and fortune from their own talents as models and icons of young pop culture. As both women attracted millions of social media followers and landed huge fashion campaigns, their respective stars have only risen over the years since they emerged. They’ve both also garnered attention for their romantic entanglements with other celebrities, as well as their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Cindy Crawford: Kaia Gerber

Another former model’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, daughter to legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, has made waves in the fashion world on her own and has even waded into acting, appearing in American Horror Story, Bottoms, and Babylon. She’s also been in headlines for her romantic relationships with actors like Austin Butler and Pete Davidson.

Kate Moss: Lila Grace Moss Hack

Moss Hack’s mom is the British model icon Kate Moss. But as she’s landed campaigns with the likes of Miu Miu, Fendi, and Marc Jacobs, she insists that she wants to “forge her own path,” as she told British Vogue in 2022. Two years prior, at just 18 years old, the U.S. version of Vogue branded her “Gen-Z Cool Girl.”

Helena Christensen: Mingus Reedus

Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus’ son Mingus began modeling in 2017 and has landed jobs with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Versace. Though Christensen is a former model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Christensen told Grazia magazine that she doesn’t feel the need to share modeling advice with her son, as he’s got the goods on his own. Reedus added that though he enjoys modeling, his biggest passions are music and film.

Heidi Klum: Leni Klum

Leni Klum is another who’s following in her famous mother’s modeling footsteps. In 2022, she was the face of Michael Kors. She landed covers on Glamour and Vogue, and has walked the runway for major brands like Dolce & Gabbana. Klum, whose mother, Heidi Klum, is a former supermodel and the host of America’s Got Talent and Project Runway, told People in 2022 that she “gets” the nepo baby conversation, as she did “get help starting off” in her career due to her famous mom.

Kimora Lee Simmons: Aoki Lee Simmons

The daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and music exec Russell Simmons has enjoyed a prolific modeling career, just like her mother, and balanced it while attending Harvard, from which she just graduated last year. Proof of Aoki’s burgeoning fame was evident in the internet obsession with a viral clip of her kissing a much older man earlier this year. She’s walked runways for brands like Pyer Moss and Carlton Jones.

Pat Cleveland: Anna Cleveland

Former model Pat Cleveland’s daughter Anna has become her own force in the fashion world, as she’s been featured in work for high fashion brands like Halston and Yves Saint Laurent. Cleveland recently married Dazed Media co-founder and CEO Jefferson Hack.

Monica Bellucci: Deva Cassel

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci is mom to French-Italian model Deva Cassel, a successful high-fashion muse and brand ambassador for Cartier and Dior at just 19 years old. Cassel can be seen in numerous fragrance ads for both brands. Cassel’s dad is French actor Vincent Cassel. Cassel was featured in Vogue last year, where she was called modeling’s “next big thing” by the magazine.

Milla Jovovich: Ever Anderson

Ever Anderson is daughter to Resident Evil franchise actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson. At only 16, she has already appeared in several major films, including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Black Widow, and Peter Pan & Wendy.

Jerry Hall: Georgia May Jagger

Former model and actress Jerry Hall and legendary rocker Mick Jagger are parents to Georgia May Jagger, a model and fashion designer. Soon after kicking off her modeling career, May Jagger landed huge jobs with Hudson Jeans and Chanel, among others, and became the face of Rimmel London. She was christened model of the year by the British Fashion Council in 2010 and has since moved on from modeling to enjoy success as a fashion designer.