Nepo Baby Mom Insists Her Kids Are Not Nepo Babies

Sadie Frost, nepo baby, dismissed the label when it comes to her kids, third-generation nepo babies.

Frost, 60, is the daughter of artist David Vaughan and actress Mary Davidson. Her son with Spandau Ballet’s lead guitarist Finlay, 35, is a musician himself. Meanwhile, Frost’s three children with actor Jude Law have each pursued the arts. Rafferty, 29, and Rudy, 23, have both gotten into acting. Iris, 25, is a model and regular fixture on the runway.

Sadie Frost with musician Jackson Scott and her children Finlay Kemp and Rafferty Law in 2005. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Their mother says the children have earned their places in the spotlight by “working hard.”

“I haven’t had friends of friends give them jobs and things like that. They’ve had to audition and work hard,” Frost told the Daily Mail in an interview. “I always taught them to be driven, whatever they did, but get educated, go to music college, go to university.”

Sadie Frost and Rafferty Law attend the "Twiggy" Special Screening in March 2025. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Members of the family have spoken about their famous origins. In 2020, Rafferty—who is set to appear in the upcoming Prime Video series Kill Jackie—said in an interview with Wonderland, “there have been advantages and disadvantages” to being a part of a famous family.

“I’ve always focused on pursuing the things I love and proving to people that I’m hardworking,” he said.

Sadie Frost and her children Rudy and Iris in West London in 2009. PA Images via Getty Images

Iris, who has appeared in campaigns for fashion powerhouses like Miu Miu and Versace, has also appeared on screen in the FX miniseries Pistol. She’s previously commented that she felt no pressure to enter the industry.

“No one pushed me into this because I was always very academic and focused on school,” she told the Evening Standard in 2021. “But I’m so lucky to have such amazing people to look up to who I know and can ask for advice. If there’s anything I’m doing that’s new, my parents have done before, they’re always a phone call away. It’s been really great to get some insight.”

Sadie Frost's three sons, Finlay Munro Kemp, Rafferty Law, and Rudy Law, attend "Quant" premiere in London in 2021. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“I’ve been brought up with morals, not necessarily to do with acting but for life. I’ve always been told to be polite, to be on time, to be attentive, to work really hard,” she said.

Both Rafferty and Iris have worked with their parents. Rafferty appeared in The Hat alongside his father in the 2020 short film The Hat. Iris made a cameo opposite her mother in Will Nature Make a Man of Me Yet?, a 2016 short.

Rafferty echoed his father’s lessons, telling GQ in 2024, “For [my parents], if you work hard at something, the rewards pay off.” He added that his parents have always been “very supportive” of him and his siblings.