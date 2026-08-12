Netflix Comedian Breaks Silence on ‘Horrible’ Divorce

Tom Segura is opening up about his “horrible” divorce from fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky.

Speaking on their “Your Mom’s House” podcast, Segura, 47, said the couple had been recording separate episodes for some time because their separation was not a sudden development.

“A lot of people obviously heard the news and saw last week’s episode where Christina hosted it,” he said. “It bothered me that a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe you would make her go address this alone,’ or like, ‘do this on her own,’ which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Tom Segura said the public breakup had been "horrible." YouTube

“The truth is that we have been recording separate episodes for a long time now because everything that people know is not new to us,” he added. “It’s been many, many months. So this is not like brand new to us.”

Segura said the public nature of the breakup has made an already painful experience even harder.

“It’s a horrible experience,” he said. “It’s a long experience. It’s emotionally a roller coaster. It’s really tough on you. Like personally it’s really tough going having it be public. It’s awful.”

Pazsitzky, 50, confirmed the divorce earlier this month during a tearful episode of the podcast, ending nearly two decades of marriage.

“I just wanted to let you know—and the other staff members here—that the rumors are true: your daddy and I are divorcing,” she said, before joking, “But it’s not your fault. It’s not your fault, guys in the booth. We still love each other very much. We’re just going to live in separate homes, but we’re still your mommies.”

Christina said she and her ex-husband are "cool." Unique Nicole/Unique Nicole, Getty Images

She later became emotional.

“Yes, Tom and I are divorcing, and it is extremely sad,” Pazsitzky said. “Sorry, I didn’t want to cry this soon.”

Pazsitzky said they had spent several years trying to save the marriage for their children and family but ultimately could not make it work.

“We gave it all we could, but we just couldn’t work things out,” Pazsitzky said. “We are no longer a couple.”

Segura and Pazsitzky, who married in 2008 and have been separated since earlier this year, share two sons, Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018. Pazsitzky described the divorce as amicable and urged fans not to take sides.

Despite the split, the pair plan to continue working together on Your Mom’s House, the podcast they launched in 2010.

Christina Pazsitzky was visibly tearful as she addressed her divorce. YouTube

They also built YMH Studios together, while pursuing separate careers. Segura’s Netflix comedy series Bad Thoughts is currently nominated for an Emmy, while Pazsitzky has released two Netflix comedy specials and runs Christina P. Cosmetics.