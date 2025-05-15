‘Bridgerton’ Fans Feral Over Steamy First Look at Season 4

Romance fans are foaming at the mouth and getting ready to rip their bodices.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Season 4 of Bridgerton, which will focus on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

In the sneak peek, Benedict arrives at a masquerade ball, hoping to avoid all the eligible ladies in the room, as he is not quite ready to settle down.

“Mr. Bridgerton!” several women call out in the trailer, hoping to snag his attention.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Despite their cries, Benedict’s gaze is immediately drawn to Sophie, a young woman in silver, who is staring at the ballroom’s chandelier in amazement. Interested, Benedict is about to approach her, only for another bachelor to get their first, whisking Sophie away for a dance.

It’s a meet-cute straight out of a fairytale, which explains why the internet is already so obsessed with the clip, swooning over what the streamer promised to be a “Cinderella” love story for the ages.

As soon as the preview dropped, there was naturally a flurry of discourse about the “falling in love at first sight” romance trope.

“The way he looks at her! 😭😭😭 I’m sobbing!" one fan wrote on YouTube.

The way Benedict knew nothing about Sophie , not even what she looked like but knew he wanted to spend his life with her 🫠



peak romance pic.twitter.com/ppz96eXchv — mel ℘ (@hcsiequake) May 15, 2025

Then, fans went crazy over the fact that he falls for Sophie, because she makes him look at the world differently.

there’s something so beautiful about benedict looking at a chandelier that has probably been there his entire life, but this time he’s seeing it through sophie’s eyes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cUVDo2EKd0 — bia (@beebeakbee) May 14, 2025

Bridgerton book readers also couldn’t help but quote their favorite lines from An Offer From a Gentleman by Julie Quinn, the third novel in the Bridgerton book series to be adapted by Netflix.

“This woman knew joy. And Benedict had to know her.” pic.twitter.com/KXj6RrQnIA — Mary (@Benophie4evr) May 14, 2025

Unfortunately for Bridgerton fans everywhere, Netflix doesn’t plan to release the fourth season until 2026, which means they have several agonizing months of waiting before they can witness the epic love story unfold between Benedict and Sophie.