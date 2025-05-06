Let the final games commence.

Netflix just released the first teaser for the third and final installment of Squid Game—the hit South Korean thriller that follows 456 financially struggling contestants as they participate in a life-or-death game, all for the chance to win ₩45.6 billion, the equivalent of $39.86 million.

Season 3 will pick up right where the previous one left off. After the failed rebellion against the Pink Guard led to the death of his best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), finds himself at a crossroads, forced to confront his decisions while dealing with his grief and trying to put an end to the games for good.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans celebrated the show’s quick return, thanking the streaming giant for not making them wait to see what happens to their beloved characters after the previous season left off on a bloody cliffhanger at the end of 2024.

“Can’t wait but also really nervous! 🙃😵,” an X user commented.

“Let’s f---ing goooo,” another person wrote.

Squid Game remains one of Netflix’s most popular shows, with the second season breaking viewership records, quickly becoming one of the most popular non-English TV series on the platform.

In an interview with Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, writer, and director, spoke on how Gi-hun’s previous failed attempts at rebelling against the games will impact him moving forward.

“All of his failures lead to this heavy, heavy crisis of having to lose his very best friend, Jung-bae,” Dong-hyuk said. “And then from that moment on, in the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him—how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That’s the story that’ll further unfold.”

This season, along with the main cast, sees the return of Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Park Gyu-young, and Wi Ha-joon.

Who will win the Squid Games in the end? Tune into Netflix on Jun. 27 to find out.