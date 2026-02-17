New Details About Nicole Kidman’s Post-Divorce Love Life Emerge

Since splitting from longtime husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is already attracting new romantic attention.

An insider told Page Six on Tuesday that Kidman is a “single woman,” despite reports that multi-millionaire businessman and MGM Resorts Chairman Paul Salem, 62, has made his romantic interest in the Oscar-winning actress known to the people in his circle. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban in September, after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman and Urban were married for 19 years before their split in September. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The former couple shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, each of whom Kidman was awarded primary custody of when their divorce was finalized in January.

“She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman,” the source told the site in response to reports that Salem, a divorcé himself, is interested in the star. Page Six claims that Kidman and Salem have two mutual friends and have mingled in the same room with others, but aren’t dating and have not spent one-on-one time with one another.

Kidman has been busy since her split with Urban was made official, journeying to Antarctica with the couple’s kids just two weeks after. She’s also been leaning into her role as a Chanel ambassador, appearing at the brand’s fashion shows worldwide, often with her daughters by her side.

Kidman has appeared regularly at Chanel's fashion shows as an ambassador for the brand. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Rumors that Urban, 58, had met a younger woman on the Nashville music scene circulated soon after the news of their split. Highly publicized rumors tied the Australian country rocker to two different 25-year-olds who performed with him on his tour last year, but the reports have been denied. However, in January, a source claimed to the Daily Mail that Urban had moved in with a new girlfriend. “I hear he has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom,” they claimed.

Kidman's daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban have publicly shown their support for their mom since their parents' split. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“People think they are even living together,” the source added. “Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.”

For now, as another source told Page Six, Kidman is “focused on her kids,” but definitely owning her “single woman” status.