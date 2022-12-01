New on Amazon Prime Video December 2022: ‘Nanny,’ ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ and More

Not only does Amazon Prime have all the special offers to keep the Christmas tree stocked with presents, but Prime Video also has a flurry of holiday content to watch as you deck the halls. This December, Prime Video is unveiling an array of holiday content, as well as new and classic movies to keep you and your loved ones entertained into the New Year.
Something for the adults, first: On Dec. 9, the streamer will debut Something From Tiffany’s, a brand new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch. Things get freaky for Rachel, an average girl living in New York, when she receives a random engagement ring in the mail. But it’s more than that—it’s also supposedly from her soulmate, living somewhere in New York with her.
Prime Video also has something in store for all the little ones. The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will premiere on Dec. 13, following bakers as they attempt to recreate the children’s author’s most beloved stories. Who needs The Great British Baking Show when you can have Green Eggs and Ham?
And finally, Prime Video will start streaming Nikyatu Jusu’s new horror movie Nanny on Dec. 16. The Jordan Peele-produced thriller follows a Senegalese woman (Anna Diop), who attempts to start a new life in New York City as a nanny for an Upper East Side family. Something’s constantly lurking behind her in this new life, though, threatening all new opportunities for her.
Looking for more to stream on Prime Video in the new month? See what else is heading to Amazon’s streaming platform in the list below.
December 1
Breaking News, Season 2
NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12
2 Days in New York
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Capote
Case 39
Cloverfield
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eat Pray Love
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Escape from L.A.
Head of State
Heist
Hotel Transylvania
I Wish
Igby Goes Down
Kingpin
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Letters to Juliet
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Muppets From Space
Never Back Down
Nine Lives
Ordinary People
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Pet Sematary
Push
Saturday Night Fever
Superbad
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Cave
The Day After Tomorrow
The Doors
The Honeymooners
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Manchurian Candidate
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Proposal
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Quiet Man
The Ring
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Vow
Thelma & Louise
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Tower Heist
True Grit
Walking Tall
Young Sherlock Holmes
Zoolander
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
December 2
Riches
Three Pines
Your Christmas or Mine?
December 3
A Unicorn for Christmas
December 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
December 6
A Lot Like Christmas
December 8
La La Land
The Bad Guy
December 9
Hawa
Something From Tiffany’s
The Three Wise Men vs. Santa
December 10
The Shack
December 13
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
The Black Phone
Transformers: Age of Extinction
December 16
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5
About Fate
Nanny
Unexpectedly Expecting
December 20
When Hope Calls Christmas
December 21
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3
December 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
December 30
Chuck, Seasons 1-5
Justice League Action, Season 1
Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5
The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2
Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2
Wildcat
