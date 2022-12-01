What to Watch

New on Amazon Prime Video December 2022: ‘Nanny,’ ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ and More

NOW STREAMING

Looking for what to stream on Prime Video in the new month? We have the full list of what’s playing in December.

Fletcher Peters

Entertainment Reporter

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Not only does Amazon Prime have all the special offers to keep the Christmas tree stocked with presents, but Prime Video also has a flurry of holiday content to watch as you deck the halls. This December, Prime Video is unveiling an array of holiday content, as well as new and classic movies to keep you and your loved ones entertained into the New Year.

Something for the adults, first: On Dec. 9, the streamer will debut Something From Tiffany’s, a brand new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch. Things get freaky for Rachel, an average girl living in New York, when she receives a random engagement ring in the mail. But it’s more than that—it’s also supposedly from her soulmate, living somewhere in New York with her.

Prime Video also has something in store for all the little ones. The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will premiere on Dec. 13, following bakers as they attempt to recreate the children’s author’s most beloved stories. Who needs The Great British Baking Show when you can have Green Eggs and Ham?

And finally, Prime Video will start streaming Nikyatu Jusu’s new horror movie Nanny on Dec. 16. The Jordan Peele-produced thriller follows a Senegalese woman (Anna Diop), who attempts to start a new life in New York City as a nanny for an Upper East Side family. Something’s constantly lurking behind her in this new life, though, threatening all new opportunities for her.

    Looking for more to stream on Prime Video in the new month? See what else is heading to Amazon’s streaming platform in the list below.

    December 1

    Breaking News, Season 2

    NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

    2 Days in New York

    Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

    All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

    Basic Instinct

    Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

    Capote

    Case 39

    Cloverfield

    Dead Again

    Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

    Eat Pray Love

    Eight Men Out

    Elizabethtown

    Escape from L.A.

    Head of State

    Heist

    Hotel Transylvania

    I Wish

    Igby Goes Down

    Kingpin

    Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

    Letters to Juliet

    Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

    Muppets From Space

    Never Back Down

    Nine Lives

    Ordinary People

    Paper Moon

    Paranormal Activity

    Pet Sematary

    Push

    Saturday Night Fever

    Superbad

    The 40-Year-Old Virgin

    The Cave

    The Day After Tomorrow

    The Doors

    The Honeymooners

    The Man in the Iron Mask

    The Manchurian Candidate

    The Muppets Take Manhattan

    The Proposal

    The Pursuit of Happyness

    The Quiet Man

    The Ring

    The Smurfs

    The Smurfs 2

    The Vow

    Thelma & Louise

    Thief

    To Catch a Thief

    Tower Heist

    True Grit

    Walking Tall

    Young Sherlock Holmes

    Zoolander

    Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

    December 2

    Riches

    Three Pines

    Your Christmas or Mine?

    December 3

    A Unicorn for Christmas

    December 5

    Celeste and Jesse Forever

    December 6

    A Lot Like Christmas

    December 8

    La La Land

    The Bad Guy

    December 9

    Prime

    Hawa

    Something From Tiffany’s

    The Three Wise Men vs. Santa

    December 10

    The Shack

      December 13

      Prime

      Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

      The Black Phone

      Transformers: Age of Extinction

      December 16

      Prime

      LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5

      About Fate

      Nanny

      Unexpectedly Expecting

      December 20

      When Hope Calls Christmas

        December 21

        Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3

        December 29

        Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

        December 30

        Chuck, Seasons 1-5

        Justice League Action, Season 1

        Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5

        The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2

        Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2

        Wildcat

