New on Amazon Prime Video December 2022: ‘Nanny,’ ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ and More

Not only does Amazon Prime have all the special offers to keep the Christmas tree stocked with presents, but Prime Video also has a flurry of holiday content to watch as you deck the halls. This December, Prime Video is unveiling an array of holiday content, as well as new and classic movies to keep you and your loved ones entertained into the New Year.

Something for the adults, first: On Dec. 9, the streamer will debut Something From Tiffany’s, a brand new romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch. Things get freaky for Rachel, an average girl living in New York, when she receives a random engagement ring in the mail. But it’s more than that—it’s also supposedly from her soulmate, living somewhere in New York with her.

Prime Video also has something in store for all the little ones. The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge will premiere on Dec. 13, following bakers as they attempt to recreate the children’s author’s most beloved stories. Who needs The Great British Baking Show when you can have Green Eggs and Ham?

And finally, Prime Video will start streaming Nikyatu Jusu’s new horror movie Nanny on Dec. 16. The Jordan Peele-produced thriller follows a Senegalese woman (Anna Diop), who attempts to start a new life in New York City as a nanny for an Upper East Side family. Something’s constantly lurking behind her in this new life, though, threatening all new opportunities for her.

Looking for more to stream on Prime Video in the new month? See what else is heading to Amazon’s streaming platform in the list below.

December 1

Breaking News, Season 2

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

2 Days in New York

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Capote

Case 39

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eat Pray Love

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Escape from L.A.

Head of State

Heist

Hotel Transylvania

I Wish

Igby Goes Down

Kingpin

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters to Juliet

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Muppets From Space

Never Back Down

Nine Lives

Ordinary People

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Pet Sematary

Push

Saturday Night Fever

Superbad

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Cave

The Day After Tomorrow

The Doors

The Honeymooners

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Manchurian Candidate

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Proposal

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Quiet Man

The Ring

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Vow

Thelma & Louise

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Tower Heist

True Grit

Walking Tall

Young Sherlock Holmes

Zoolander

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

December 2

Riches

Three Pines

Your Christmas or Mine?

December 3

A Unicorn for Christmas

December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas

December 8

La La Land

The Bad Guy

December 9

Hawa

Something From Tiffany’s

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa

December 10

The Shack

December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

The Black Phone

Transformers: Age of Extinction

December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5

About Fate

Nanny

Unexpectedly Expecting

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas

December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

December 30

Chuck, Seasons 1-5

Justice League Action, Season 1

Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5

The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2

Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2

Wildcat

