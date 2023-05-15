New on Disney+ June 2023: ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Stan Lee,’ and More

Marvel has taken a bit of a hiatus on Disney+, seeing as the streamer’s last serialized MCU show was last summer’s She-Hulk. But this June, the family-friendly platform will not only have a brand new superhero saga—they’re also giving us an in-depth documentary about one of Marvel Comics’ original authors.

On June 16, Disney+ will release Stan Lee, a doc following the life behind the Marvel Comics figurehead. The film will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before heading to the streaming home of (most) Marvel properties, which are known for their Stan Lee cameos. The film promises interviews with the creator’s friends and family—and, hopefully, a handful of those famed Marvel movie stars as well.

Then, the next story in the MCU will arrive, with Secret Invasion. The series, which begins unveiling new episodes on June 21, will be the first to feature Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the lead role. Fury teams up with the good Skrulls—who were introduced back in Captain Marvel—to take down a gaggle of evil Skrulls who attempt to invade Earth.

On the non-Marvel front, Disney+ will also premiere World’s Best on June 23, a musical comedy set to follow a youngster who discovers his father was once a famous rapper. Though 12-year-old Prem (Manny Magnus) believes he’s a math genius, he sets out to discover his hip-hop roots through his father Suresh (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

Wondering what else is headed to Disney+ this June? Take a look below at the titles releasing in the weeks to come.

June 2

Pride from Above

June 7

America's National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of the Water

First Alaskans (S2)

June 9

Hailey's on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin' Hot

June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee

June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Secret Invasion

June 23

World's Best

June 28

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian—The Making of Season 3

Week-End Family