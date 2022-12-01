What to Watch

New on Hulu December 2022: ‘Darby of the Dead,’ ‘Kindred,’ and More

Looking for what to stream on Hulu in the new month? We have the full list of what’s playing in December.

Hulu isn’t totally doubling down on the holiday content this December—it’s got just enough to warm your spirit and remind you that after the 25th, there’s still the real world. The Disney-owned streamer is leaving all holiday delights (The Santa Clauses, for example) to its sister platform, Disney+. There is, however, one holiday comedy on the way, along with a whole array of other content.

Spooky season may have ended quite a few weeks ago, but that’s not stopping Hulu from releasing a new supernatural thriller. Darby of the Dead, releasing Dec. 2, follows a high school girl who moonlights as a spiritual messenger, thanks to a near-death experience as a young child. Shockingly, life’s pretty simple for her, until something wild happens: The high school queen bee dies in a freak hair-straightening accident.

In terms of more seasonally appropriate content, Hulu does have a new Christmas comedy lined up. We all loved Elf and A Christmas Story, and on Dec. 9, we’ll find out if It’s a Wonderful Binge is worth adding to the list. The story will pick up after the events of The Binge, a dystopian comedy in which all alcohol and drugs are illegal, except for one lucky day of the year. In the holiday special, that day happens to be Christmas. Pull out the spiked eggnog.

Finally, not long after Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale hits theaters, his production company will drop a new series on Hulu. All eight episodes of Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel of the same name, will premiere on Dec. 13. The show will follow Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young aspiring writer who must relocate after familial obligations pull her away from her career.

Want to know what else is heading to Hulu this December? Check out our streaming guide below.

    December 1

    Banyana: Season 1 (dubbed)

    Big Brother: Seasons 3 & 7

    Bleach: Seasons 1-26 (Spanish subbed and dubbed)

    Floribama Shore: Seasons 1-2

    Love Island US: Seasons 1-3

    Project Runway: Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13

    The Real World: Seasons 3 & 30

    Siesta Key: Seasons 1-2

    A Chance for Christmas

    Anger Management

    Awakenings

    Bachelor Party Vegas

    Barney's Version

    Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

    Being Julia

    Brothers

    Christine

    The Da Vinci Code

    Dave Chappelle's Block Party

    Dawn Of The Dead

    Epic Movie

    Ever After: A Cinderella Story

    Final Destination

    Final Destination 2

    Final Destination 3

    The Final Destination

    Final Destination 5

    Good Kids

    The Good Witch of Christmas

    Hancock

    The Happening

    I, Frankenstein

    I'm Glad It's Christmas

    Liar, Liar

    The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

    Machine Gun Preacher

    Marmaduke

    Never Back Down

    Only You

    Pathfinder

    Picture Perfect

    Pulling Strings

    The Rider

    Rio

    The Royal Tenenbaums

    The Scout

    Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

    This Christmas

    Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

    Wall Street

    White Men Can't Jump

    Witless Protection

    December 2

    Hulu

    Darby and the Dead

    American Carnage

    Gone in the Night

    December 3

    Huda’s Salon

    December 5

    Back in the Grove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

    Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

      December 7

      Connect: Season 1

      December 8

      The Night House

      Proximity

      December 9

      Hulu

      It’s A Wonderful Binge

      The Mighty Ones: Season 4

      CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

      Fate of a Sport

      My Favorite Girlfriend

      White Elephant

      December 10

      Offseason

      December 11

      Retrograde

      Rogue

      December 12

      Batman Begins

      Blackfish

      Dunkirk

      Inception

      Insomnia

      The Dark KnightThe Dark Knight Rises

      December 13

      FX

      FX’s Kindred: Season 1

      December 14

      Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

      December 15

      A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

      Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

      Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

      Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-3

      Bridezillas: Seasons 10-11

      Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

      The First 48: Seasons 1-2

      The Food That Built the World: Season 3

      Freddie Mercury: Special

      Growing Up Hip Hop: Seasons 1-3

      Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Seasons 1-3

      Guns N' Roses: Special

      The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Season 1

      I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

      Love at First Sight: Season 1

      Mama June: From Not to Hot: Seasons 1-2

      Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Season 1

      Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

      Married at First Sight: Season 14

      Million Dollar Matchmaker: Seasons 1-2

      O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

      Secrets of Playboy: Season 1

      Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Season 1

      Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Season 1

      The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

      Third Reich: The Fall: Special

      Waterfront House Hunting: Season 1

      WWE's Most Wanted

      Treasures: Complete Season 1

      360

      Life Partners

      December 16

      Collide

      I Love My Dad

      December 18

      The Legend of Molly Johnson

      December 19

      Paranoia

      The Torch

      Three Minutes: A Lengthening

      December 20

      Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7

      Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Season 7

      December 21

      Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

      Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)

      December 23

      Mack + Rita

      Sharp Stick

        December 24

        Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

        Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

        The Hummingbird Project

        December 25

        The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

        Mfkz

        December 26

        Letterkenny: Season 11

        Blade Runner: The Final Cut

        Blade Runner 2049

        Last Looks

        December 27

        The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)

        December 30

        Delia’s Gone

        Into the Deep

        The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

        December 31

        Enough Said

        Runner Runner

        New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

