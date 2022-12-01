Hulu isn’t totally doubling down on the holiday content this December—it’s got just enough to warm your spirit and remind you that after the 25th, there’s still the real world. The Disney-owned streamer is leaving all holiday delights (The Santa Clauses, for example) to its sister platform, Disney+. There is, however, one holiday comedy on the way, along with a whole array of other content.
Spooky season may have ended quite a few weeks ago, but that’s not stopping Hulu from releasing a new supernatural thriller. Darby of the Dead, releasing Dec. 2, follows a high school girl who moonlights as a spiritual messenger, thanks to a near-death experience as a young child. Shockingly, life’s pretty simple for her, until something wild happens: The high school queen bee dies in a freak hair-straightening accident.
In terms of more seasonally appropriate content, Hulu does have a new Christmas comedy lined up. We all loved Elf and A Christmas Story, and on Dec. 9, we’ll find out if It’s a Wonderful Binge is worth adding to the list. The story will pick up after the events of The Binge, a dystopian comedy in which all alcohol and drugs are illegal, except for one lucky day of the year. In the holiday special, that day happens to be Christmas. Pull out the spiked eggnog.
Finally, not long after Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale hits theaters, his production company will drop a new series on Hulu. All eight episodes of Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel of the same name, will premiere on Dec. 13. The show will follow Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young aspiring writer who must relocate after familial obligations pull her away from her career.
Want to know what else is heading to Hulu this December? Check out our streaming guide below.
December 1
Banyana: Season 1 (dubbed)
Big Brother: Seasons 3 & 7
Bleach: Seasons 1-26 (Spanish subbed and dubbed)
Floribama Shore: Seasons 1-2
Love Island US: Seasons 1-3
Project Runway: Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13
The Real World: Seasons 3 & 30
Siesta Key: Seasons 1-2
A Chance for Christmas
Anger Management
Awakenings
Bachelor Party Vegas
Barney's Version
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Being Julia
Brothers
Christine
The Da Vinci Code
Dave Chappelle's Block Party
Dawn Of The Dead
Epic Movie
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Final Destination 5
Good Kids
The Good Witch of Christmas
Hancock
The Happening
I, Frankenstein
I'm Glad It's Christmas
Liar, Liar
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Machine Gun Preacher
Marmaduke
Never Back Down
Only You
Pathfinder
Picture Perfect
Pulling Strings
The Rider
Rio
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Scout
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
This Christmas
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Wall Street
White Men Can't Jump
Witless Protection
December 2
Darby and the Dead
American Carnage
Gone in the Night
December 3
Huda’s Salon
December 5
Back in the Grove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
December 7
Connect: Season 1
December 8
The Night House
Proximity
December 9
It’s A Wonderful Binge
The Mighty Ones: Season 4
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Fate of a Sport
My Favorite Girlfriend
White Elephant
December 10
Offseason
December 11
Retrograde
Rogue
December 12
Batman Begins
Blackfish
Dunkirk
Inception
Insomnia
The Dark KnightThe Dark Knight Rises
December 13
FX’s Kindred: Season 1
December 14
Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series
December 15
A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-3
Bridezillas: Seasons 10-11
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
The First 48: Seasons 1-2
The Food That Built the World: Season 3
Freddie Mercury: Special
Growing Up Hip Hop: Seasons 1-3
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Seasons 1-3
Guns N' Roses: Special
The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Season 1
I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1
Love at First Sight: Season 1
Mama June: From Not to Hot: Seasons 1-2
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Season 1
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Million Dollar Matchmaker: Seasons 1-2
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
Secrets of Playboy: Season 1
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
Third Reich: The Fall: Special
Waterfront House Hunting: Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted
Treasures: Complete Season 1
360
Life Partners
December 16
Collide
I Love My Dad
December 18
The Legend of Molly Johnson
December 19
Paranoia
The Torch
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
December 20
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7
Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Season 7
December 21
Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)
December 23
Mack + Rita
Sharp Stick
December 24
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
The Hummingbird Project
December 25
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
Mfkz
December 26
Letterkenny: Season 11
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blade Runner 2049
Last Looks
December 27
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)
December 30
Delia’s Gone
Into the Deep
The Last Journey of Paul W.R.
December 31
Enough Said
Runner Runner
New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream
Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.