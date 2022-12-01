Hulu isn’t totally doubling down on the holiday content this December—it’s got just enough to warm your spirit and remind you that after the 25th, there’s still the real world. The Disney-owned streamer is leaving all holiday delights (The Santa Clauses, for example) to its sister platform, Disney+. There is, however, one holiday comedy on the way, along with a whole array of other content.

Spooky season may have ended quite a few weeks ago, but that’s not stopping Hulu from releasing a new supernatural thriller. Darby of the Dead, releasing Dec. 2, follows a high school girl who moonlights as a spiritual messenger, thanks to a near-death experience as a young child. Shockingly, life’s pretty simple for her, until something wild happens: The high school queen bee dies in a freak hair-straightening accident.

In terms of more seasonally appropriate content, Hulu does have a new Christmas comedy lined up. We all loved Elf and A Christmas Story, and on Dec. 9, we’ll find out if It’s a Wonderful Binge is worth adding to the list. The story will pick up after the events of The Binge, a dystopian comedy in which all alcohol and drugs are illegal, except for one lucky day of the year. In the holiday special, that day happens to be Christmas. Pull out the spiked eggnog.

Finally, not long after Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale hits theaters, his production company will drop a new series on Hulu. All eight episodes of Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel of the same name, will premiere on Dec. 13. The show will follow Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young aspiring writer who must relocate after familial obligations pull her away from her career.

Want to know what else is heading to Hulu this December? Check out our streaming guide below.

December 1

Banyana: Season 1 (dubbed)

Big Brother: Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Seasons 1-26 (Spanish subbed and dubbed)

Floribama Shore: Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Seasons 10, 11, 12 & 13

The Real World: Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas

Anger Management

Awakenings

Bachelor Party Vegas

Barney's Version

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Being Julia

Brothers

Christine

The Da Vinci Code

Dave Chappelle's Block Party

Dawn Of The Dead

Epic Movie

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Final Destination 5

Good Kids

The Good Witch of Christmas

Hancock

The Happening

I, Frankenstein

I'm Glad It's Christmas

Liar, Liar

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Machine Gun Preacher

Marmaduke

Never Back Down

Only You

Pathfinder

Picture Perfect

Pulling Strings

The Rider

Rio

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Scout

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

This Christmas

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Wall Street

White Men Can't Jump

Witless Protection

December 2

Darby and the Dead

American Carnage

Gone in the Night

December 3

Huda’s Salon

December 5

Back in the Grove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

December 7

Connect: Season 1

December 8

The Night House

Proximity

December 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge

The Mighty Ones: Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport

My Favorite Girlfriend

White Elephant

December 10

Offseason

December 11

Retrograde

Rogue

December 12

Batman Begins

Blackfish

Dunkirk

Inception

Insomnia

The Dark Knight The Dark Knight Rises

December 13

FX’s Kindred: Season 1

December 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Seasons 1-3

Guns N' Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

Love at First Sight: Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted

Treasures: Complete Season 1

360

Life Partners

December 16

Collide

I Love My Dad

December 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson

December 19

Paranoia

The Torch

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

December 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Season 7

December 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)

December 23

Mack + Rita

Sharp Stick

December 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project

December 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz

December 26

Letterkenny: Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blade Runner 2049

Last Looks

December 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (dubbed)

December 30

Delia’s Gone

Into the Deep

The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

December 31

Enough Said

Runner Runner

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

