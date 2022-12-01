What to Watch

New on Netflix December 2022: ‘Scrooge,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and More

Curious about what you can watch to Netflix and chill this month? Here’s what’s headed to the platform in December.

Fletcher Peters

Entertainment Reporter

In December, the phrase “Netflix and chill” carries a much more literal meaning than usual. Get out the holiday sweaters—ugly or chic, we don’t mind which—to stay warm and in the festive spirit this Christmas season. Netflix has a whole blizzard of winter entertainment to watch by the fireside this December, so let us walk you through the highlights.

Near the beginning of the month, Netflix will release Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Dec. 2. Our favorite grump is back to “Bah, humbug” his way through Christmas again. Do we need another retelling of Charles Dickens’ famous tale? Maybe not. But Netflix offers some new magic to the story, with an animated version to freshen up the Ghost of Christmas Past.

If you want something a little more mature heading into the final month of the year, reunite with an old friend when Firefly Lane returns for the first half of its sophomore season Dec. 2. Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) return to pull on our heartstrings all over again this season, which will focus on more love stories, thank goodness. Break out the tissues now.

More animation is headed to Netflix in December—you need something to keep the kids entertained over winter break, right? Guillermo Del Toro’s awards-hungry Pinocchio, which premieres on Netflix Dec. 9, begs to be watched this holiday season. The Shape of Water director has been working on the movie for over a decade, and it’s probably much better than that recent Disney live-action version of the tale.

    Curious about what else you can watch on Netflix in case of any snow days? Here’s what’s headed to the platform in December.

    December 1

    Dead End

    JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38

    The Masked Scammer

    Qala

    Troll

    21 Jump Street

    Basketball Wives: Season 1

    Basketball Wives: Season 2

    Coach Carter

    Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

    Hachi: A Dog's Tale

    The Happytime Murders

    LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

    Love Island USA: Season 3

    Meekah: Season 1

    My Girl

    Peppermint

    Troy

    December 2

    Netflix

    Big Brother: Season 10

    Big Brother: Season 14

    Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

    Hot Skull

    Lady Chatterley's Lover

    My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

    Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

    "Sr."

    Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

    Warriors of Future

      December 3

      The Best of Me

      Bullet Train

      December 4

      The Amazing Race: Season 17

      The Amazing Race: Season 31

      December 5

      Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

      December 6

      The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

      Delivery by Christmas

      Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

        December 7

        Burning Patience

        Emily the Criminal

        I Hate Christmas

        The Marriage App

        The Most Beautiful Flower

        Smiley

        Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

        December 8

        The Elephant Whisperers

        In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

        Lookism

        December 9

        Netflix

        CAT

        Dragon Age: Absolution

        Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

        Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

        How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

        Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2

        December 10

        Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

        Prisoners

          December 13

          Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

          Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

          Single’s Inferno: Season 2

          Tom Papa: What A Day!

          December 14

          Don’t Pick Up the Phone

          Glitter

          I Believe in Santa

          Kangaroo Valley

          December 15

          The Big 4

          The Hills: Season 1

          The Hills: Season 2

          Sonic Prime

          Violet Evergarden: Recollections

          Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

            December 16

            A Storm for Christmas

            BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

            Cook at all Costs

            Dance Monsters

            Far From Home

            Paradise PD: Part 4

            Private Lesson

            The Recruit

            Summer Job

            The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

            December 18

            Side Effects

            December 19

            Trolley

            Trolls

            December 20

            A Not So Merry Christmas

            The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

            December 21

            Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

            Emily in Paris: Season 3

            I AM A KILLER: Season 4

            December 22

            Alice in Borderland: Season 2

            Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

              December 23

              Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

              Piñata Masters!

              December 25

              After Ever Happy

              Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

              Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

              Time Hustler

              The Witcher: Blood Origin

              Vir Das: Landing

              December 26

              No Escape

              Treason

              December 27

              Chelsea Handler: Revolution

              December 28

              7 Women and a Murder

              A Night at the Kindergarten

              The Circle: Season 5

              Stuck with You

              December 29

              Brown and Friends

              Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

                December 30

                Alpha Males

                Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

                Secrets of Summer: Season 2

                White Noise

                December 31

                Best of Stand Up 2022

                Lady Voyeur

