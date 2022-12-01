New on Netflix December 2022: ‘Scrooge,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and More

In December, the phrase “Netflix and chill” carries a much more literal meaning than usual. Get out the holiday sweaters—ugly or chic, we don’t mind which—to stay warm and in the festive spirit this Christmas season. Netflix has a whole blizzard of winter entertainment to watch by the fireside this December, so let us walk you through the highlights.

Near the beginning of the month, Netflix will release Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Dec. 2. Our favorite grump is back to “Bah, humbug” his way through Christmas again. Do we need another retelling of Charles Dickens’ famous tale? Maybe not. But Netflix offers some new magic to the story, with an animated version to freshen up the Ghost of Christmas Past.

If you want something a little more mature heading into the final month of the year, reunite with an old friend when Firefly Lane returns for the first half of its sophomore season Dec. 2. Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) return to pull on our heartstrings all over again this season, which will focus on more love stories, thank goodness. Break out the tissues now.

More animation is headed to Netflix in December—you need something to keep the kids entertained over winter break, right? Guillermo Del Toro’s awards-hungry Pinocchio, which premieres on Netflix Dec. 9, begs to be watched this holiday season. The Shape of Water director has been working on the movie for over a decade, and it’s probably much better than that recent Disney live-action version of the tale.

Curious about what else you can watch on Netflix in case of any snow days? Here’s what’s headed to the platform in December.

December 1

Dead End

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

December 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley's Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

"Sr."

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

Prisoners

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Don’t Pick Up the Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

December 15

The Big 4

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

Side Effects

December 19

Trolley

Trolls

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

December 26

No Escape

Treason

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

December 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur

