New on Paramount+ December 2022: Mariah Carey, '1883,' and More

Looking for what to stream on Hulu in the new month? We have the full list of what's playing in December.

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Whether you’re on the hunt for a Christmas special, one of 2022’s biggest releases, or a new Taylor Sheridan show, Paramount+ has got you covered. No, the streamer is not just Yellowstone and the many spinoffs—though Paramount+ has plenty of Sheridan content. It’s also home to a handful of classic movies and new series—including a few big ones coming in December.

First on the radar is 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff set to follow the Dutton family in between 1883 and the original Kevin Costner-starring show. Instead of Costner and Tim McGraw, now we’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the helm of the Wild West story. Catch up with the two beloved stars when 1923 premieres on Dec. 18.

Mariah Carey is reprogramming her traditional Apple TV+ special this year, opting for a Paramount+ release instead. On Dec. 20, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer will unveil a new holiday soirée called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Carey has brought in stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in years’ past—who’s next?

Top Gun: Maverick blasted off in IMAX theaters around the nation earlier this year, and finally, you’ll be able to stream it from the comfort of your own home. On Dec. 22, the critically acclaimed sequel to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun will land on Paramount+. Watch it in time for the Oscars, where the film will likely be up for a bevy of technical awards.

If you’re intrigued by those trio of titles, you’ll likely want to watch a handful of the other shows and movies Paramount+ plans to release this month, listed below.

    December 1

    Bose

    December 3

    Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

    Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

    The Story of Santa Claus

    December 4

    Fit for Christmas

    December 6

    The Check Up with Dr. David Agus

    Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22

    December 7

    Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)

    PAW Patrol (Season 7)

    December 11

    Must Love Christmas

    National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

    December 13

    Sampled

    December 14

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)

    Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)

    RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

    RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

    True Life Crime Season 1

      December 15

      The Game Season 2

      December 16

      Snow Day

      Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

      December 18

      Paramount+

      1923

      When Christmas Was Young

      December 20

      CBS

      Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

      December 21

      Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 3)

      The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8)

        December 22

        Paramount Pictures

        Top Gun: Maverick

        December 23

        The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

        December 28

        Gunsmoke (Seasons 1-14)

        The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

        The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

        December 31

        New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

