Whether you’re on the hunt for a Christmas special, one of 2022’s biggest releases, or a new Taylor Sheridan show, Paramount+ has got you covered. No, the streamer is not just Yellowstone and the many spinoffs—though Paramount+ has plenty of Sheridan content. It’s also home to a handful of classic movies and new series—including a few big ones coming in December.

First on the radar is 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff set to follow the Dutton family in between 1883 and the original Kevin Costner-starring show. Instead of Costner and Tim McGraw, now we’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the helm of the Wild West story. Catch up with the two beloved stars when 1923 premieres on Dec. 18.

Mariah Carey is reprogramming her traditional Apple TV+ special this year, opting for a Paramount+ release instead. On Dec. 20, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer will unveil a new holiday soirée called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Carey has brought in stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in years’ past—who’s next?

Top Gun: Maverick blasted off in IMAX theaters around the nation earlier this year, and finally, you’ll be able to stream it from the comfort of your own home. On Dec. 22, the critically acclaimed sequel to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun will land on Paramount+. Watch it in time for the Oscars, where the film will likely be up for a bevy of technical awards.

If you’re intrigued by those trio of titles, you’ll likely want to watch a handful of the other shows and movies Paramount+ plans to release this month, listed below.

December 1

Bose

December 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

December 4

Fit for Christmas

December 6

The Check Up with Dr. David Agus

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22

December 7

Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)

PAW Patrol (Season 7)

December 11

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

December 13

Sampled

December 14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)

Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

True Life Crime Season 1

December 15

The Game Season 2

December 16

Snow Day

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

December 18

1923

When Christmas Was Young

December 20

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

December 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 3)

The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8)

December 22

Top Gun: Maverick

December 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

December 28

Gunsmoke (Seasons 1-14)

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

