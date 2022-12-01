Whether you’re on the hunt for a Christmas special, one of 2022’s biggest releases, or a new Taylor Sheridan show, Paramount+ has got you covered. No, the streamer is not just Yellowstone and the many spinoffs—though Paramount+ has plenty of Sheridan content. It’s also home to a handful of classic movies and new series—including a few big ones coming in December.
First on the radar is 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff set to follow the Dutton family in between 1883 and the original Kevin Costner-starring show. Instead of Costner and Tim McGraw, now we’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the helm of the Wild West story. Catch up with the two beloved stars when 1923 premieres on Dec. 18.
Mariah Carey is reprogramming her traditional Apple TV+ special this year, opting for a Paramount+ release instead. On Dec. 20, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer will unveil a new holiday soirée called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Carey has brought in stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in years’ past—who’s next?
Top Gun: Maverick blasted off in IMAX theaters around the nation earlier this year, and finally, you’ll be able to stream it from the comfort of your own home. On Dec. 22, the critically acclaimed sequel to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun will land on Paramount+. Watch it in time for the Oscars, where the film will likely be up for a bevy of technical awards.
If you’re intrigued by those trio of titles, you’ll likely want to watch a handful of the other shows and movies Paramount+ plans to release this month, listed below.
December 1
Bose
December 3
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
December 4
Fit for Christmas
December 6
The Check Up with Dr. David Agus
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22
December 7
Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
PAW Patrol (Season 7)
December 11
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
December 13
Sampled
December 14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
True Life Crime Season 1
December 15
The Game Season 2
December 16
Snow Day
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
December 18
1923
When Christmas Was Young
December 20
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
December 21
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 3)
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8)
December 22
Top Gun: Maverick
December 23
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
December 28
Gunsmoke (Seasons 1-14)
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
