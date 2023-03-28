New on Paramount+ April 2023: ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ and More

From Survivor to Yellowstone spinoffs, Paramount+ has proven it has a catalog for all types of folks. This is again the case with its selection of April titles, which ranges from a Kiefer Sutherland crime series to spinoffs of Grease and Fatal Attraction. There’s plenty of entertainment for anyone—comedy lovers, thriller fans, and Taylor Sheridan-enthusiasts alike.
The streamer will start out the month with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which debuts on April 6. The Grease spinoff will follow the same basic idea of the original film—it’s a musical rom-com, now turned into a TV series. Taking place four years after the OG movie, it follows the “pink ladies” clique, as they attempt to change Rydell High for the better.
Paramount+ has more reboots in the works, with Fatal Attraction also getting revamped into a mini-series premiering April 30. Based on the 1987 film of the same name, this new installment follows Alex (Lizzy Caplan) and Dan (Joshua Jackson) in a fresh affair. Unfortunately, filming this series meant Caplan couldn’t star in the Party Down reboot—hopefully the thrills make up for her absence.
Also, throughout April, Paramount+ will be unveiling new episodes of Rabbit Hole weekly. In the crime series, Sutherland stars as John Weir, a spy involved in corporate espionage. While he’s a master at his craft, John faces total destruction after he’s framed for a murder he didn’t commit.
Paramount+ is bringing plenty of fun new titles to our homes this April—take a look at what else will be new in the coming weeks.
April 1
1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven's Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie's
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 2
CMT Music Awards
April 5
Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)
The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 6
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
April 9
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
April 11
FBI True Season 2
Yonder
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
April 12
America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
April 14
Rugrats Season 2
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 19
Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 20
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2
April 21
Cyrano, My Love
April 26
Middlemost Post (Season 1)
Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)
The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
April 30
Fatal Attraction