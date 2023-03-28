New on Paramount+ April 2023: ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ and More

From Survivor to Yellowstone spinoffs, Paramount+ has proven it has a catalog for all types of folks. This is again the case with its selection of April titles, which ranges from a Kiefer Sutherland crime series to spinoffs of Grease and Fatal Attraction. There’s plenty of entertainment for anyone—comedy lovers, thriller fans, and Taylor Sheridan-enthusiasts alike.

The streamer will start out the month with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which debuts on April 6. The Grease spinoff will follow the same basic idea of the original film—it’s a musical rom-com, now turned into a TV series. Taking place four years after the OG movie, it follows the “pink ladies” clique, as they attempt to change Rydell High for the better.

Paramount+ has more reboots in the works, with Fatal Attraction also getting revamped into a mini-series premiering April 30. Based on the 1987 film of the same name, this new installment follows Alex (Lizzy Caplan) and Dan (Joshua Jackson) in a fresh affair. Unfortunately, filming this series meant Caplan couldn’t star in the Party Down reboot—hopefully the thrills make up for her absence.

Also, throughout April, Paramount+ will be unveiling new episodes of Rabbit Hole weekly. In the crime series, Sutherland stars as John Weir, a spy involved in corporate espionage. While he’s a master at his craft, John faces total destruction after he’s framed for a murder he didn’t commit.

Paramount+ is bringing plenty of fun new titles to our homes this April—take a look at what else will be new in the coming weeks.

April 1

1984

American Gigolo

As Good As It Gets

Baby Boom

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Fled

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Heaven's Gate

I Got The Hook-Up

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jailhouse Rock

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Lifeguard

Lincoln

Mad Max

Married to the Mob

Mother!

Old School

Out of Time

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ride

Road Trip

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Ronin

Runaway Jury

Shutter Island

Small Soldiers

Son Of The Pink Panther

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Core

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)

The Help

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

The Long Goodbye

The Woman in Red

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Wall Street

Wargames

Weekend at Bernie's

Where Hope Grows

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 2

CMT Music Awards

April 5

Broad City (Seasons 1-5)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (Season 15)

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 6

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

April 9

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

April 11

FBI True Season 2

Yonder

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

April 12

America in Black

Jeff Dunham: Me The People

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)

April 14

Rugrats Season 2

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 19

Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

April 20

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2

April 21

Cyrano, My Love

April 26

Middlemost Post (Season 1)

Noah’s Arc (Seasons 1-2)

The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)

April 30

Fatal Attraction