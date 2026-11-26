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The bitter court battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over a French winery is finally over.

Jolie and Pitt had been up to their necks in the drawn-out legal fight since February 2022, when he sued her for selling her half of their French winery, Château Miraval, the previous year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have settled a legal dispute concerning their winery outside of court. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Jolie offloaded her half of the business to Stoli, a company controlled by Russian-born billionaire Yuri Shefler. Pitt argued his ex-wife needed his consent before selling any stake in the winery, but Jolie denies they ever made such an agreement.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, she had been prepared to sell her stake to Pitt in 2021 until he sought to make the deal conditional on her silence about his alleged abuse of their family.

Her legal team claimed he wanted “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

Pitt has denied allegations of abuse.

Pitt alleged that Jolie violated a verbal agreement when sold her half of the business following their divorce. James Devaney/GC Images

The pair reached an undisclosed settlement outside court, Variety reports, bringing their nearly five-year courtroom battle to an end.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the actors’ representatives said in a statement on Wednesday. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

The Miraval estate was once a symbol of the Hollywood power couple’s romance. Pitt and Jolie snapped up the sprawling 1,300-acre property in 2008 and tied the knot there six years later. The couple poured tens of millions of dollars into developing its signature rosé wine.

The pair bought the 13,000 acre Château Miraval two years before they got married. Philippe Laurenson/REUTERS

But just two years after their wedding, Jolie filed for divorce, and the winery became another source of acrimony between the pair.

The legal battle revealed allegations of abuse by Pitt, on a 2016 private jet flight from France to the U.S.

In a 2022 countersuit, Jolie alleged that an intoxicated Pitt grabbed her by the head and shoved her against a wall of the plane before lunging at one of their children. She also accused him of pouring alcohol over her and the children as they tried to sleep, and that he prevented them from disembarking for 20 minutes after landing.

An FBI investigation into the incident did not result in criminal charges against Pitt.

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The former couple also clashed over who deserved credit for the success of their lucrative wine business.

Pitt’s account of his dedication to the wine business was challenged by Nouvel, Jolie’s former investment company, which accused him of diverting its resources to his own projects.

Lawyers for Nouvel savaged Pitt’s winemaking credentials in a subsequent court filing.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes,” they wrote. “While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.”

Jolie and Pitt settled for an undisclosed amount after a four-year court battle. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pitt’s legal battle with his ex-wife may be over, but his fight for control of the winery is not.

The actor is still locked in litigation with Stoli and Shefler, whom Pitt has accused of attempting a “hostile takeover” of the business.

Now Pitt is trying to sue the Russian-born Yuri Shefler who purchased Jolie's 50 percent. JB Lacroix/WireImage

Pitt secured a legal victory in June when a California appeals court ruled that Shefler could face litigation in the state despite residing in Switzerland.

Representatives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

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