Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Rip Brad Pitt as ‘Petulant’ Poser in Winery Spat

In court papers dripping with derision, Angelina Jolie’s attorneys stomped her ex-husband Brad Pitt like a ripe chardonnay grape, calling him a “petulant child” who is play-acting at being a winemaker. The former spouses are warring over the sale of her stake in their Chateau Miraval winery—and her attorneys turned up the acidity in their latest filing. “While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron,” they wrote. “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” they added. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”