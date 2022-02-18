Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling French Winery to Russian Oligarch
SOUR GRAPES
Brad Pitt filed suit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie Thursday over a massive French winery the two once jointly owned, but which Jolie sold to the leader of the Stoli Group vodka company last year, allegedly in secret. Pitt and Jolie bought Chateau Miraval together in 2008; he paid roughly 60 percent of the $28.4 million price tag, she the rest, and they were married there in 2014. The estate is now worth $164 million. The A-list couple filed for divorce in 2016, and Pitt claimed Jolie didn’t do much work on the winery and it was his efforts that made it a success circa 2013. He said in court documents that the two had a mutual understanding of veto power over a sale of their stakes and that she never offered him the chance to buy her out. She parted with her stake last year, pawning it off to Yuri Shefler. Pitt, who claims she concealed the terms of the deal from him, is suing to untie the deal between Jolie and Shefler.