Nick Cannon Reveals Shock Health Diagnosis: ‘I Need Help’

Nick Cannon has opened up on his diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, saying that he still doesn’t fully understand the condition.

The Masked Singer host, 44, revealed earlier this month that he suffers from the disorder that the Mayo Clinic says gives people an “unreasonably high sense of their own importance.” They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them, the clinic’s definition adds. Sufferers also find it hard to care about the feelings of others.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” Cannon told People magazine on Wednesday.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” he added.

Cannon, who has 12 children with six women, spoke candidly while serving meals at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too,” he said.

He revealed his diagnosis on a Nov. 8 episode of his Counsel Culture podcast.