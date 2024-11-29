Donald Trump Trolls Biden With Bizarre Thanksgiving ‘YMCA’ Video

Donald Trump has trolled outgoing President Joe Biden with a bizarre AI-generated video in which the incoming White House chief bursts out of a Thanksgiving turkey and does his famous YMCA dance.

Trump, clearly giddy after being elected to lead the country, has been on imperious social media form in recent days and following his unhinged rebuttal of “Radical Left Lunatics” he has added an all-timer to his resume of put downs.

Taking to his social media site Truth Social and his buddy Elon Musk’s X, he shared the wild video which features mocked up versions of a host of high-ranking Democrats who Trump has butted heads with in the past.

Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator-elect Adam Schiff, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Ilhan Omar all sit around a table as the outgoing President prepares to cut the cooked bird.

The strange clip is a modified snippet from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” ‘Biden’ says, before Schiff asks him to save him the neck.

Then, as if it couldn’t get any weirder, Trump bursts out of the turkey in a bright beacon of light dancing to the Village People’s YMCA, which he very much made his own on the campaign trail.

Democratic faces drop upon his arrival, but Ilhan Omar appears amused. As did thousands of other people, with the clip racking up almost 250,000 likes on X at the time of writing. It was also viewed over 38 million times. It garnered over 18,000 likes on Truth Social.

It comes after a classic Trump Thanksgiving message early Thursday. He blasted: “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”