Nick Reiner Delivers Chilling Message in Resurfaced YouTube Vid

A YouTube video from a channel that seemingly belongs to Nick Reiner has resurfaced following his arrest for the murders of his parents.

The video, titled “Dddavid,” was uploaded to the site in 2016 and shows Nick appearing to portray a fictitious music magnate by that name.

Similar to his father’s 1984 mockumentary film This Is Spinal Tap, Nick answers questions from an offscreen interviewer as he walks around his home and neighborhood.

Though Nick is clearly playing a character, some of his dialogue is cast in a troubling light following the gruesome deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michelle Singer Reiner, 70.

Nick Reiner had been in and out of homeless shelters and several rehabilitation centers. Adela Loconte/WireImage

“And I don’t even care if anyone calls me a Sally, because I’m a snail and I’m never gonna f--king fail, and you know what? You’re gonna have to bail me out of jail,” Nick says in the video.

Throughout the six-minute video, he also says things like, “I’m gonna go kill that f--king dog,” and “I do it like ISIS.”

“F--k Donald Trump! Nah, nah, nah, that’s my man,” his character says at one point.

Nick, who has openly talked about his longstanding battle with drug addiction, is also shown smoking what he refers to as marijuana and pretending to use cocaine in the video.

A family source told People that Nick “was always creative but misguided,” in reference to the resurfaced video.

“He grew up around Hollywood A-listers and their lifestyles and it didn’t seem to occur to him that any of that could be taken from him,” the source told the magazine. “The hardest thing for Nick was following through on his ideas and doing the work he didn’t find exciting.”

Nick, now 32, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of his parents, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, he faces life in state prison without possibility for parole, or could face the death penalty, due to a special allegation that he used a knife, which is considered a “deadly and dangerous weapon.”

Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday in their Brentwood, California, home by their daughter, Romy.

Romy and her older brother, Jake, released a statement on behalf of their family on Wednesday.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” the statement read. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”