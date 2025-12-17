New Video Shows Nick Reiner Moments Before His Arrest for Parents’ Murder
New footage shows Nick Reiner inside a gas station shortly before police arrested and charged him with the murders of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. In the footage, Nick Reiner, 32, is seen pacing while waiting in line at a gas station to purchase a blue drink that appears to be Gatorade. He is gripping a red backpack while dressed in a baseball cap, a black and green jacket with white stripes, and jeans. The footage was captured moments before he was arrested, ABC News reports. Another video shows police ordering Reiner to the ground on the sidewalk and arresting him. Before his death, Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into a loud argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party. The three left the party at an unknown time, but another video shows Nick Reiner walking past a gas station holding a dark bag instead of the red backpack around midnight. It is unclear if that gas station is the one he went into to purchase the drink. Nick Reiner checked into a hotel room around 4 a.m. on Sunday, which was later found “full of blood.” He was arrested Sunday night and charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder.