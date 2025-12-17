Moment Cops Nab Rob Reiner’s Son Caught on Video

New video shows Nick Reiner surrendering to police in Los Angeles shortly after the gruesome deaths of his parents.

Reiner, 32, is seen raising his hands on the sidewalk as authorities drive towards him and order him to the ground, according to the footage, reported the New York Post. He is dressed in dark clothing and wearing a baseball cap.

Reiner was apprehended around 9:15 p.m. Sunday near a metro station without incident.

Police can be seen rushing towards Reiner and confronting him, guns out. Reiner appears to be cooperative. In photos posted–and then deleted–from the LAPD Gang Unit, Reiner is seen handcuffed by police before being taken away.

Nick Reiner's arrest in Los Angeles on Sunday night The New York Post

Reiner has been charged with the first-degree murders of Rob, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, whose bodies were discovered by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, earlier that day.

In another video from late Saturday night obtained by the Post, Reiner is seen walking past a gas station a few blocks from his parents’ Brentwood home. He’s wearing jeans, a long-sleeve shirt, and a baseball hat, and is carrying a dark backpack.

Reiner was captured by a gas station camera just before midnight on Saturday. The New York Post

Reiner and his parents attended a Christmas party that night hosted by Conan O’Brien—one in which the 32-year-old, who had a history of drug problems, reportedly had a loud argument with his father and exhibited anti-social behavior. The film director had brought his son along to “keep an eye on him,” reports said. It’s unclear when the three left the party.

The gas station footage is timestamped just before midnight.

Nick Reiner had been in and out of homeless shelters and several rehabilitation centers. Adela Loconte/WireImage

Reiner, who had been living at his parents’ home, checked into the Pierside Santa Monica Hotel at around 4 a.m. Sunday, TMZ reported. Later that morning, hotel staff discovered a shower “full of blood,” as well as blood on the bed, according to the outlet.

Reiner was arrested about 20 miles away from the hotel, and about 15 miles from the Reiner home. He was then taken to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in L.A.