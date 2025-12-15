Rob Reiner Took Son to Party to ‘Keep an Eye’ on Him

Rob Reiner took his son, Nick Reiner, to Conan O’Brien’s Dec. 13 Christmas party to “keep an eye on him,” sources told Rolling Stone. Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, asked if they could bring him out of concern for their son. There, Nick, 32, exhibited “anti-social behavior,” including staring at people, according to the outlet. At the party, Reiner and his son got into a “very loud argument," according to TMZ. Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. The party occurred just one day before Reiner, 78, and his wife, 68, were found dead in what investigators have called “an apparent homicide.“ The Los Angeles Police Department has “determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide,” and that Nick was allegedly “responsible for their deaths.” Nick Reiner, who struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues, remains in custody without bail.