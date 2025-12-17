Crime & Justice

Grim-Faced Nick Reiner Appears in Court Wearing Suicide Smock

SHACKLED

The 32-year-old appeared “grim-faced” in his first court appearance since his parents were brutally murdered over the weekend.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Nick Reiner, Alan Jackson
Shutterstock

A “grim-faced” Nick Reiner made his first appearance in court on Wednesday wearing shackles and a blue suicide prevention smock, reports say.

The nepo baby has been slapped with murder charges for the gruesome weekend slaying of his parents, the famed filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

It is the first time Nick, 32, has been seen by the public since the double murder inside the Los Angeles home he lived in with his parents. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Nick Reiner at "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with his parent’s murder, but is yet to be arraigned. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“The accused double-murderer was shackled and behind a glass wall and stared straight ahead during the brief court appearance,” wrote the New York Post, which had a reporter in the courtroom.

Reiner did not enter a plea on Wednesday as expected. Instead, his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, who previously represented Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, asked for his arraignment to be delayed.

Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court on Wednesday.
Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court on Wednesday. Pool/Getty Images

The judge agreed to push the arraignment to Jan. 7. Nick will remain in custody without bail until then.

Jackson also pushed back against news cameras recording his client wearing a suicide prevention vest, which is why networks, including Fox News, had to divert their cameras.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now