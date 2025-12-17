Grim-Faced Nick Reiner Appears in Court Wearing Suicide Smock

A “grim-faced” Nick Reiner made his first appearance in court on Wednesday wearing shackles and a blue suicide prevention smock, reports say.

The nepo baby has been slapped with murder charges for the gruesome weekend slaying of his parents, the famed filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

It is the first time Nick, 32, has been seen by the public since the double murder inside the Los Angeles home he lived in with his parents. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with his parent’s murder, but is yet to be arraigned. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“The accused double-murderer was shackled and behind a glass wall and stared straight ahead during the brief court appearance,” wrote the New York Post, which had a reporter in the courtroom.

Reiner did not enter a plea on Wednesday as expected. Instead, his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, who previously represented Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, asked for his arraignment to be delayed.

Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court on Wednesday. Pool/Getty Images

The judge agreed to push the arraignment to Jan. 7. Nick will remain in custody without bail until then.

Jackson also pushed back against news cameras recording his client wearing a suicide prevention vest, which is why networks, including Fox News, had to divert their cameras.

This is a developing story that will be updated.