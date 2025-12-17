Heartbroken Reiner Kids Break Silence on Parents’ Shock Murders

Two of the children shared by Rob and Michele Reiner have spoken out for the first time since the beloved Hollywood couple was murdered.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” said the statement from Romy, 28, and Jake, 34.

Romy Reiner (M) is reported to have been the one to find the bodies of her parents. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

They continued, “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The statement went on to share appreciation for the outpouring of support they have received and to request that their wish for privacy be honored.

Nick Reiner, right, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Adela Loconte/WireImage

It made no mention of their brother, Nick Reiner, 32, who is the prime suspect in the grisly murders.

The troubled middle child, who bounced between homelessness and rehab centers as a drug addicted teenager, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He showed up wearing a blue suicide prevention smock and shackles, reports the New York Post.

Authorities say he slit his parents’ throats sometime after they got into a “loud argument” at a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Romy discovered her slain parents’ bodies on Sunday afternoon after they failed to let in a massage therapist at their gate.

Nick, who left blood throughout a Santa Monica hotel room that he checked into early Sunday morning while appearing “tweaked out,” was arrested hours later.