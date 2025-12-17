Heartbreaking New Detail of Tragic Discovery at Reiner Home

A chilling new detail has emerged from the aftermath of the murder of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele at their home in Los Angeles.

A person close to the family, who spoke to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity, shared a detailed account of the events of Sunday from the family’s perspective.

Their account included the fact that the couple’s 28-year-old daughter, Romy, discovered her father’s body. She then fled the home in horror after doing so, not realizing that her mother was also inside.

Romy, who was called to the home by a massage therapist who was unable to contact the couple on Sunday, was accompanied by a roommate at the time. The roommate, who had been waiting outside, called 911.

The Reiners were found dead in their home in Brentwood. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sources who spoke to TMZ said that the scene at the family’s Brentwood home was “something out of a nightmare.” While an exact timeline has not been made public, the Reiners had been dead for several hours by the time they were found.

The couple’s 32-year-old son Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail. He is facing the possibility of life without parole or even the death penalty, according to District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Speaking to authorities, Romy reportedly said that her brother was “dangerous” and “should be a suspect.” The person close to the family who spoke to the New York Times said that nothing in recent weeks suggested that Nick might be capable of such horrific violence.

Nick, who has a history of substance abuse issues, made 2015's ‘Being Charlie’ with his father about his experiences. Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Rob, 78, Michele, 68, and Nick had attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night, where they were seen arguing. Early on Sunday morning, Nick reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel, with TMZ speaking to eyewitnesses who said he appeared “tweaked out.”

Nick was later found by police some 20 miles away in Exposition Park, having never checked out. When hotel employees went to clean the room, they found the shower “full of blood,” with a sheet hanging over the window and blood on the bed.

Tributes have poured in from celebrities and politicians in the wake of the murders. Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Nick, who has a history of substance abuse issues, collaborated with his father on the 2015 film Being Charlie. The couple has another son, Jake, 34, and Rob had previously adopted a daughter, Tracy, while married to her mother, Penny Marshall.

Reached for comment following the horrific killings, Tracy told NBC News, “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.” She added, “I came from the greatest family ever.”

Several of the Reiners’ friends and collaborators have shared tributes following their tragic passing, including Michelle Obama, Eric Idle, and Jerry Seinfeld.