MAGA Actors Are Furious at Trump After Shock Reiner Post

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider has become the latest Trump supporter in Hollywood to condemn the president’s comments following the tragic murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Schneider appeared on Fox’s The Will Cain Show on Tuesday, criticizing Trump’s comments while claiming the president appears “incapable of rising above the situation.”

“America is such a unique experiment in freedom, we are allowed to have these conversations, we are allowed to disagree with the president and even say the outrageous things he said,” Schneider told host Will Cain.

“I don’t want to repeat them, but I think the president, I think he must rise above it. I think he seems incapable of rising above the situation and being the president of all of us and just saying what it was.”

Rob Schneider on Fox. Fox News

Schneider, who left the Democratic Party in 2013 and endorsed Trump in 2024 after the suspension of Robert Kennedy Jr.‘s campaign, suggested Trump “move away from this rhetoric of anger.”

”Maybe, ‘He wasn’t a fan of mine, but I was a fan of his, he made great films, he was a great artist,’ and leave it at that. I think we must move away from this rhetoric of anger and hostility, and not take everything personally.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The president shocked supporters and critics alike when he published a Truth Social post seemingly blaming Reiner’s murder on the fact that he was experiencing “Trump Derangement Syndrome” hours after the news that Reiner and his wife had been found slain in their Los Angeles home broke.

The couple’s 32-year-old son Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following their gruesome deaths.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!“

Trump posted about Rob Reiner's death on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

While acknowledging that he disagreed with Reiner politically, Schneider praised him for his talents as an actor on shows like All in the Family and as the director responsible for classics like The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

“It’s obviously absolutely devastating, not just for the people that knew him—I did not know Mr. Reiner, I was just a gigantic fan, like most people, of his work,” Schneider told Cain. “When you talk about All in the Family, it was something that the nation watched, it was something that was really a calming time in a violent time in our culture.

“Then he went on to have perhaps the greatest career of any director in the 1990s. Anybody can get lucky and make a good movie, but to make a great one, how many people can say they made a great one? He made five in six years. That’s just a phenomenal talent,” he continued.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their home on Sunday. MediaPunch/MediaPunch via Getty Images

Schneider joined fellow MAGA actor James Woods, who starred in Reiner’s 1996 film Ghosts of Mississippi, in speaking out publicly against the president’s callous comments.

“When people say horrible things about Rob right now, I find it, quite frankly, infuriating and distasteful,” Woods told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday evening.

Woods praised Reiner and expressed gratitude to the director for saving his career, telling Watters, “All I’ve ever said about Rob Reiner is he is somebody I love, respect, and cherish.”

Several other prominent Trump supporters were also quick to condemn the remarks, with former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam saying of the president’s post, “Don’t love this, to be honest.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who has previously broken with Trump, wrote on X, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

“I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.”

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN Tuesday night the president’s post was “classless.”