Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump for Unhinged Rob Reiner Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene has laid into President Donald Trump for his jaw-dropping post about slain director Rob Reiner and his wife.

The Stand by Me director, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, were reportedly the victims of a horrific knife attack, allegedly perpetrated by their son, Nick. TMZ reports that the 32-year-old slashed the throats of the couple after an argument in their Brentwood, California, home.

Trump, reacting just hours after the incident on Sunday, took the opportunity to swipe at Reiner, who was a vocal critic of the president.

The 79-year-old posted on Truth Social Monday morning, saying that the duo died “reportedly due to the anger [Rob Reiner] caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner together in 2016. Adela Loconte/WireImage

Greene—a one-time staunch Trump ally who has broken with the president on several issues, including the release of the Epstein files—lamented the tone of Trump’s post and chastised him for playing politics when two people had been killed.

“Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak,” Greene wrote on X.

Greene, the Georgia representative who is leaving Congress in January, continued: “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder.”

Trump’s own followers struck a similar tone to Greene. “I love you but this is seriously distasteful,” one follower responded to the president on Truth Social. “Not classy. Expect better of you, Mr. President,” wrote another.

Rob and Michele Reiner pictured together in 2014. Lester Cohen/Getty

A third said: “Sir, Mr. President….I love you, I support you 100%. I DO NOT SUPPORT THIS POST! Highly inappropriate, and it puts us in their box. Tacky and tasteless."

The lack of compassion shown by Trump is stark when compared with Reiner’s response to the Sept. 10 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored in the wake of the shooting, Reiner told the eponymous host: “That should never happen to anybody, I don’t care what your political beliefs are.”