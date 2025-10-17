Two Beloved Stars Set to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Saturday Night Live revealed the hosts of its next three episodes Friday, two of whom will host for the first time.

Next to host the show will be Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller on Nov. 1, followed by “roast queen” Nikki Glaser, and another Top Gun star, internet boyfriend Glen Powell, the following week. Glaser and Powell have never hosted the show.

Brandi Carlisle will be the musical guest for Teller’s episode, followed by sombr, and then British star Olivia Dean.

Glaser, whose star reached new heights after she took the stage for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast last year, is a longtime fan of SNL.

She told Variety prior to Friday’s announcement, “I’m not waiting for the call, but when it comes in, it’ll be an absolute yes! It’s like you’re dying for the call, but you’re also like, ‘Please don’t call me because I know that my life will become so hard.’”

Nikki Glaser during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Glaser hosted the 2025 Emmys to rave reviews and was invited back to host the awards show next year. The comedy star has also previously said she has “a real fear” of roasting Donald Trump, so fans may be watching to see if she gives it a try when she takes the SNL stage next month.

Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Powell previously appeared on SNL for a cameo during his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney’s episode last March, where the pair joked about the romance rumors surrounding them at the time.

Teller’s turn on SNL next month will be his second after he hosted in 2022. In his opening monologue, he joked that he’d asked his friends which celebrity he resembled—and they told him Rachel Maddow.

This weekend’s host will be Sabrina Carpenter, who will double as the week’s musical guest.