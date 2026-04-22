Comedian Jokes Her Way Through Morning Show Wardrobe Malfunction

Nikki Glaser showed she could turn anything into a punchline on Wednesday, when host Kelly Ripa informed her out loud on live TV that she could see her “underpants.”

Glaser had just taken her seat for her appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, where she wore a light blue dress and knee-high boots. While the dress inched higher as she slid back into her chair, Ripa said, “So chic, I love this! Oh, wait—we can see your underpants.”

Ripa’s co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, jokingly held up his notecard to shield the sight.

Glaser joked that she gave the hosts a look “right down the barrel” on Wednesday. Live with Kelly & Mark/YouTube

“Oh, that’s just for you,” Glaser replied as she did her best to pull the dress further down. “I know, I—” Ripa started to answer as Consuelos interjected, “I’m just going to go like this,” calling attention to his shielding joke.

“Oh, right down the barrel, sorry,” Glaser told him, “Sorry, guys.”

“I don’t mind at all,” Ripa added, to which Glaser replied, “Oh, good, good. I’ll send you a picture later.”

Glaser, who rose to fame after a star-making appearance on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024, talked with the hosts about her busy slate for the rest of the segment. A few months after hosting the Golden Globes for the second time, she will also host the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, where she is also one of the honorees as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Glaser said she was looking forward to hosting the Time100 Gala because of its lower “stakes.” CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m dying to do an awards show that the stakes aren’t quite as high, just ‘cause it’s not airing, it’s not live, and it’ll be a little bit looser, a different kind of approach,” she said. As for hosting a ceremony in which she herself is being honored, Glaser quipped that it was a quid pro quo.

“I think it was part of it. I think it was contingent,” she joked. “No, I think they just... it’s a really prestigious thing to host, and I was looking back at the hosts they’ve had in the past, and I was like this is in line with something I would want to do.”

The comedian is also promoting her new standup special Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, which is streaming on Hulu starting this Friday, Apr. 24.