Noah Wyle Addresses ‘The Pitt’ Co-Star’s Surprising Exit

The Pitt actor Noah Wyle has addressed the departure of co-star Supriya Ganesh, saying character exits are an “inevitability.”

Ganesh, who plays senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan on the hit HBO medical drama, will be exiting the series after the season two finale, airing this week.

“It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show,” Wyle told Variety at the PaleyFest L.A. 2026 panel about the show, “Because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically.”

"Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning," Wyle said. Warrick Page/MAX

The Emmy-winning actor, 54, continued, “Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously, Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.”

“Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we’re going to miss her.”

Ganesh is leaving the show after the second season, surprising fans. Warrick Page/Warrick Page/MAX

Ganesh, 28, has played a main role on the critically acclaimed show since its inception. The actress was supposed to attend PaleyFest alongside her Pitt co-stars, but announced her decision not to attend just days prior.

“Hi everyone—not sure why it’s not removed off the site but I will not be at Paleyfest this Sunday,” Ganesh wrote in an Instagram story, addressing her fans. “I know some of you bought tickets to see me and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly. Love you all.”

The decision to remove Ganesh was entirely “story-driven,” a source told Variety in early April. Ayesha Harris, who plays night shift senior resident Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular for the show’s third season, replacing Ganesh.

Dr. Mohan’s departure comes as the character dedicated much of the second season to determining her future as her residency at the hospital was nearing its end. Her character is the second to leave the show, following Dr. Heather Collins, played by Tracy Ifeachor, who departed after the first season.

John Wells, Noah Wyle, and R. Scott Gemmill won Best Television Series (Drama) for “The Pitt” at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Given that Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center—the center of the award-winning drama—is a teaching hospital, residents naturally come and go, as Wyle pointed out.

Show creator R. Scott Gemmill echoed this, telling Variety on the red carpet at PaleyFest, “It’s sort of the nature of the show.”

“Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible,” Gemmill, also the mind behind NBC’s ER, said. “So we’re going to turn over our cast. But I think it’s a great launching pad for people, and that’s the best we can do.”

Ganesh has not publicly acknowledged her character’s exit yet. In January, the actress told Cosmopolitan she felt “really grateful” to have had the chance to play Dr. Mohan.

The finale of the second season premieres on April 16.