Nominee Martin Short Skips Actor Awards After Family Tragedy

Martin Short is skipping the Actor Awards following the death of his daughter, Katherine, 42, last week, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The site confirmed on Sunday that Short would not attend the ceremony despite being nominated in two categories for his role on Only Murders in the Building. Katherine was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

Martin Short with his daughter, Katherine, who died this week at 42. Getty Images/

Only Murders was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the awards on Sunday. Seth Rogen took home the award for Male Actor for his role in The Studio.

Short’s absence at the awards also follows the postponement of his comedy duo show, The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short, scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.

Katherine Short was one of three children Short adopted with his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman. She was a social worker who helped others with mental health issues.