Celebrity

Obama Gives Oscar Winner Big Honor After Horrific Death

SUMMER LISTENING

The former president said his and Michelle’s “hearts go out” to the musician’s family.

Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt  

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

Barack Obama listed the late Glen Hansard’s Song of Good Hope first on his annual summer playlist.

Obama's 2026 summer playlist.
Obama's 2026 summer playlist. Instagram/@barackobama

Hansard, the Oscar-winning Irish musician known for co-writing and performing the song Falling Slowly in the quiet romance Once, died this week at 56 in a motorcycle crash in Dublin.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at a stakeholders' event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 16, 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
Barack Obama said he and Michelle Obama were sending their best wishes to Hansard’s family. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

“Here are some of the songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama wrote on his social media platforms underneath photos of the list. “It starts with a song Michelle and I love by Glen Hansard, a great musician who passed tragically this week. Our hearts go out to his family.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 28: Glen Hansard performs on stage during Festival del Mil.lenni at Casino de l'Alianca del Poble Nou on March 28, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)
Glen Hansard died this week at 56. Jordi Vidal/Redferns

“Song of Good Hope” is from Hansard’s 2012 debut solo album, Rhythm And Repose. Obama’s summer playlist is an 11-year tradition for the former U.S. president. This year’s list included hits from Nina Simone, Raye, The Strokes, and more.

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Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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