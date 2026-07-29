Oscar Winner Dies at 56 in Horror Crash

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Harrowing Reality of Trump’s ICE Crackdown Revealed
ORPHANED BY ICE
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.29.26 7:05AM EDT 
American child holding their parent's legs
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

ICE arrested 16,701 parents of U.S. citizen children in six months, new figures reveal. The data covers October 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026 and was published on July 20 in ICE’s FY2026 detention statistics file, PunchUp reported. It also shows 17,890 parents of American children booked into detention over the same period, with 10,885 deported, the Daily Beast’s sister investigation Substack found. Extended across a full year, that arrest rate would hit roughly 33,400—well beyond the 24,545 recorded in 2018 at the height of family separation, and close to three-and-a-half times the 9,739 arrests logged in Joe Biden’s last full year in office, according to the analysis. Donald Trump, 80, has repeatedly said the crackdown is aimed at “the worst of the worst.” Border czar Tom Homan, 64, told Fox News on July 18 that “60 percent of everyone arrested right now is a criminal, 40 percent are non-criminal.” The same tables record six U.S. citizens arrested and five booked into detention during the six-month window, compared with one in 2022.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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2
Delta Planes Narrowly Avoid Mid-Air Collision
FLIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.26 9:11AM EDT 
Delta Airbus A321 and Boeing 737
Getty

Two Delta passenger planes flew so close to one another that both of their collision warning systems were triggered. Delta Flight 1568 aborted a landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it flew in from Pittsburgh on Monday evening. The 14-year-old Boeing 737 had already been forced to divert to Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to bad weather, CNN reports. As it landed in Atlanta, air traffic control audio from ATC.net reveals the pilot was surprised to find a third jet on the runway. “Somebody on the runway?” recordings reveal the pilot asking. “He’s exiting now,” the tower responded. Not convinced, they replied, “going around,” aborting the landing. Delta flight 2472 was taking off from a parallel runway as the tower directed the 8-year-old Airbus A321 to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn. “Delta 1568, going around,” the pilot of the landing plane repeated before being told also to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn, setting off both planes’ anti-collision alarms. FlightRadar24 shows that at their closest point, they were 1,800 feet apart, with a 600-foot altitude difference. The tower guided them safely apart. In a statement, Delta said, “During the go-around, the flight crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures while maintaining safe operations.”

Read it at CNN

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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3

Oscar Winner Dies at 56 in Horror Crash

MUSIC WORLD MOURNS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.29.26 8:53AM EDT 
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 28: Glen Hansard performs on stage during Festival del Mil.lenni at Casino de l'Alianca del Poble Nou on March 28, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)
Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard is dead after a pre-dawn motorbike crash on the western edge of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. Hansard, 56, shared the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song with Markéta Irglová for “Falling Slowly,” the duet at the heart of the shoestring Dublin romance Once. He had fronted the rock band The Frames since 1990, having started out busking as a teenager in Ballymun. ATC Management confirmed the death and said Hansard’s family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken.” The company thanked emergency crews and asked for privacy while a police investigation runs its course. Police were called to Lower Road at the Strawberry Beds in Lucan in the minutes before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene,” the force said. He did not survive. Prime Minister Micheal Martin led the tributes, calling Hansard “a talented musician and actor” in a post on X. Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their son, Christy.

Read it at Reuters

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4
$167 Million Lottery Winner Arrested
WHOLE LOTTO TROUBLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.26 8:53AM EDT 
Mugshot of James Farthing.
ayette County Detention Center)

Career criminal and massive lottery winner James Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since he hit the jackpot last year. The 51-year-old Kentucky man won a $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, but has now been taken into custody at Scott County Jail on charges of domestic violence. From Georgetown, he was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence-related, and causing minor injury, People reports. WHAS reports that an unnamed woman told cops that after a boating trip, they had an argument that saw him put his hands on her neck. He was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into a home in Lexington, stealing $12,000, and was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. The month before, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after a Florida hotel bar altercation saw him kick a deputy in the face. He was then arrested and charged with intimidation in February. Before winning the Powerball—the largest in state history—he had spent 30 years of his life incarcerated. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $15,000.

Read it at People

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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5
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Dies at 80
‘INCREDIBLY SAD’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.29.26 8:43AM EDT 
Published 07.29.26 7:16AM EDT 
HELEN SLOAN / HBO
HELEN SLOAN / HBO

Game of Thrones actor Tom Chadbon has died at the age of 80. Publishing firm Fantom Events announced the Brit’s death on Monday, saying he died last weekend. “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend,” the company said of the star who portrayed High Septon Maynard in the HBO goliath. “Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with, and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.” He also appeared as Duggan in Doctor Who in 1979, and featured in shows including Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders, Peep Show and Foyle’s War. He also featured in James Bond hit Casino Royale. Actor Lisa Bowerman appeared alongside him in Doctor Who, and said in a post on social media: “Oh no… I hadn’t heard. How incredibly sad. He was wonderful.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
Chilling Images Show Last Sighting of American Who Vanished on Caribbean Vacation
WITHOUT A TRACE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.29.26 7:39AM EDT 
Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen Wednesday at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s.
Cailen Waddell, Facebook

New security footage and a photo show the last known moments of an American tourist before she waded into shallow ocean waters off a Caribbean beach resort and mysteriously vanished. The surveillance footage captures Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell stepping off a pier and swimming toward shore in calm, five-foot-deep water during a vacation in Grenada. Security cameras recorded her moving through the water, but she was never seen returning from the sea. A new photo shared on the family’s search website shows Waddell wearing blue-and-white striped shorts and a burnt-orange, loose crop top as she left her Airbnb rental. Her husband confirmed she was wearing those exact clothes in the water. “At this time, this matter continues to be treated as a missing person investigation,” Grenada police officials said. Witnesses on jet skis reported encountering a woman in the open ocean later that afternoon. When offered help, she declined, stating she was a strong swimmer. Her husband retraced her swimming route during the ongoing search effort. “I went out and did this swim yesterday,” he said. “It is easy, there are lots of rocks you can stop at if you need.”

Read it at WRAL News

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7
Pilot Killed After Small Plane Crashes Near Airport
DEADLY CRASH
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.29.26 7:28AM EDT 
crime
halbergman/Getty Images

A pilot has died after a small aircraft crashed near an Arizona airport. Emergency crews were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported a plane had gone down near Chandler Airport on Tuesday evening. The crash happened near the intersection of McQueen and Queen Creek roads at about 7:50 p.m. local time. Firefighters worked with the airport’s control tower to locate the wreckage of the single-engine aircraft. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released. The Chandler Fire Department is working alongside airport officials, local police, and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the crash.

Read it at ABC News

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8
Death Certificate Reveals Ben Affleck’s Mom Died Visiting His Home
CHERISHED MOM
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.28.26 5:47PM EDT 
Published 07.28.26 4:23PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Ben Affleck and mother Chris Anne are seen on October 03, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben and Casey Affleck’s mother, Chris Affleck, died at age 83 from cardiopulmonary arrest while visiting her eldest son’s home, her death certificate verifies. She had pancreatic adenocarcinoma for months leading up to her death. Chris had been given six months to live in December after she was diagnosed with the most common kind of pancreatic cancer. The death certificate indicated that she died “visiting son’s residence” at 10:52 a.m. on June 2. “Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school,” her Boston Globe obituary read. “She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.” While her sons may be more famous than her, Chris also achieved great success. She graduated from Harvard University and spent over three decades as a public school teacher. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate, campaigning in the Deep South during the 1960s, and was a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts.

Read it at Us Weekly

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
eBay Pays $56M to Couple Targeted in Cockroach Harassment Campaign
CORPORATE COMEUPPANCE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.29.26 5:22AM EDT 
articles/2012/07/12/giant-red-roaches-invade-italy/cockroaches-naples-italy-nadeau_nkn9z8
Ken Lucas, Visuals Unlimited, Inc. / Getty Images

eBay will pay nearly $56 million to a Massachusetts couple who said the company tried to terrorize them into stopping their reporting with a campaign of threats, stalking, live cockroaches, and a bloody pig Halloween mask. The settlement, announced Tuesday, ends more than six years of criminal and civil litigation brought by David and Ina Steiner, founders of the e-commerce newsletter EcommerceBytes. The deal provides $48.7 million in compensation, plus another $7 million in charitable donations, including to First Amendment organizations, and contains no confidentiality provision. “David and I were on the same page that this settlement should and must be made public—as victims who want to prevent something like this from ever happening to anyone else, and as reporters who believe in transparency,” Ina Steiner said. “We hope that this case will serve as a deterrent.” The Steiners said senior eBay employees sought to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” to “stifle their reporting on eBay.” Along with live cockroaches, they said they received spiders, a funeral wreath, and other disturbing deliveries. eBay again apologized, saying the conduct was “wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened.” Seven eBay employees received jail terms of up to five years over the campaign of harassment after criminal charges were brought in 2020.

Read it at Financial Times

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10
Body Cam Footage Shows Tony Romo’s Drunk Driving Arrest
FUMBLED
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 07.28.26 9:09PM EDT 
Published 07.28.26 9:04PM EDT 
Tony Romo
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Retired NFL star Tony Romo argued with a female police officer before he was placed in handcuffs during his drunk driving arrest last week. Newly released body camera footage shows Romo, 46, pleading with an officer for time to call his lawyer and refusing to exit his car after being pulled over in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after he participated in a golf tournament. He said he had “zero” drinks and was headed to visit his grandparents, telling the officer, “Because I’m coming from a golf course you think I’m drunk?” The officer placed him in handcuffs and drove him to the police station for a sobriety test, as she said the road was not even where she pulled him over. Police say the former QB performed poorly during the field tests and refused to blow into a breathalizer, saying, “I’ve heard from all the lawyers, don’t ever do that.” Romo, now a CBS analyst, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has not publicly addressed the arrest, but is due in court on Sept. 21.

Read it at New York Post

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